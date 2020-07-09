‘The Boys’ Season 2 Trailer: Amazon’s Superhero Series Is Back With a Vengeance

Amazon's gleefully dark superhero series returns with Season 2 on September 4.

Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” are almost back in town, and the new trailer for Season 2 promises plenty more gleefully wanton destruction for fans of the darkly comedic superhero series.

In a twist on Amazon’s typical release strategy, the first three episodes of the upcoming eight-episode sophomore season will premiere September 4. New episodes will be released every subsequent Friday, and the season finale will premiere October 9.

Here’s the Season 2 synopsis, per Amazon:

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

Hollywood is hardly lacking for superhero television series, but “The Boys” quickly carved its own niche in the genre thanks to its relentlessly grim humor and portrayal of so-called superheroes who are corrupted by their abilities and fame. IndieWire’s Ben Travers praised the show’s first season in his spoiler-laden review last year.

“Like a kitten clinging to the top branch of a tall tree, “The Boys” is always on the edge of disaster. The dark and violent Amazon series teeters between vicious cultural commentary and over-indulgent naïveté. Thus is the peril of making a show that relies on familiar tropes long enough to upend them, just as often as it leans on tough-guy posturing to entertain. But even though the first season will make you feel icky enough to drop out entirely, Eric Kripke’s eight-episode adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book proves itself savvy enough in Season 1 to earn all that cringing. Someone or something swoops in to save the day, and one decision in particular ensures the kitten won’t have to give up any of its nine lives just yet.”

Check out the teaser trailer for “The Boys” Season 2 below:

