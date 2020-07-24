‘The Boys’ Renewed for Season 3, Cast Reveals Gory New Scene at Comic-Con

"The Boys" executive producer Eric Kripke and the show's stars unveiled a surreal new clip during the series' Comic-Con panel on Thursday.

Ready your tiny, puny, human bodies: A new scene from “The Boys” Season 2 was revealed at Comic-Con@Home 2020 and the show’s cast promised that Amazon Prime Video’s hilariously bleak superhero series will up the ante in Season 2.

Thankfully, there will be even more to come for fans, as Amazon renewed the show for Season 3 ahead of its upcoming sophomore season’s premiere.

“The Boys” executive producer Eric Kripke joined series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Aya Cash for an hourlong Comic-Con@Home panel on Thursday afternoon to discuss the show’s second season, which will premiere its first three episodes September 4 on Prime Video. New episodes will premiere every subsequent Friday and the Season 2 finale will premiere October 9.

The Season 3 renewal was announced at the end of the panel by executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who noted that it was still unclear when production would be able to begin. However, there will still be more “The Boys” content to come in the near future, as Aisha Taylor, who moderated the Comic-Con panel, announced that she’ll host a weekly Season 2 after-show titled “Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys” that will dig into the show’s production.

Related Robert Rodriguez Had to Push Dimension for 'Spy Kids' Family to Be Latino

'Utopia' First Trailer: Amazon Gives Gillian Flynn Series New Life After Fincher-HBO Dispute Related Emmy Predictions 2020: Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Oscars 2021: Early Best Animated Feature Predictions

Though there was all manner of outlandish carnage packed into the show’s first season, “The Boys” Season 1 had a distinct lack of speedboats impaling gigantic whales. That glaring issue will finally be resolved in Season 2, per the new clip that Kripke and the cast revealed during their Comic-Con panel, which can be viewed below.

“I think hands down that’s probably the weirdest thing a lot of us had done in our careers,” Karl Urban, who stars as Billy Butcher, said during the Comic-Con panel. “You had all of us actors in the boat, and we were actually doing it. We had a helicopter that was hovering 80 to 100 feet in the air, flying along parallel with us. You never get to experience doing something for real anymore, it’s usually all done on the green screen, but we were actually out there in the water doing horrendous speeds and having fun.”

Urban added that the whale was created via prosthetics and teased that the Boys end up inside the creature. What follows that outrageous moment remains to be seen, but Urban teased a suitably surreal experience.

“The Boys” differs from Hollywood’s myriad of superhero titles in a handful of ways, and not just because of its wanton vulgarity and bloodshed. Jessie T. Usher, who portrays A-Train on the show, noted that he enjoys working on the series due to its more nuanced depiction of superheroes and the mental challenges they face beyond just squaring off with various antagonists.

“Something that I like a lot about the show that is unique is that in a world with superheroes, the ones you know and love aren’t the only ones who exist,” Usher said. “For A-Train, what we’ll learn is that there’s quite a few people who have the same ability as him. They might not be quite as good as he is, but that’s always in the back of his mind, that ‘I’m not the only super speedster in the world.’ He’s willing to do whatever it takes to keep that top spot and we’ll learn a little bit more about that in Season 2 and the things that he’s afraid of happening. A lot of what fuels him is fear.”

The new scene from “The Boys” Season 2 was revealed at around the six-minute mark in the show’s Comic Con panel, which can be viewed below.

“The Boys” Season 2 premieres September 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.