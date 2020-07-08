‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Trailer Promises Another Chance to Save the World

Netflix's comic book adaption about a family of misfit superheroes will return for a second season in July.

“The Umbrella Academy” Season 1 ended with the moon exploding and its fragments careening into Earth and causing the apocalypse. That was a downer, but the show’s family of misfit superheroes will have another chance to save the world in Season 2.

Netflix dropped the trailer for the sophomore season of its superhero series, and the show’s unlikely protagonists are more determined than ever to save the planet. The 10-episode second season of “The Umbrella Academy” will premiere on Netflix on July 31.

Here’s the Season 2 synopsis, per Netflix: “Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right — the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which — spoiler alert! — turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?) Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.”

“The Umbrella Academy” is executive produced by Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson, and co-executive produced by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. Steve Blackman serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Justin H. Min.

Netflix claimed that “The Umbrella Academy” Season 1 was a remarkable viewership success; its adaption of the Dark Horse Comics series of the same name was watched by 45 million households within its first four weeks, according to the company. The original comic, written and created by Way, ran for 24 issues from 2007 to 2013 before going on hiatus. The comic series resumed in 2018 with The Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion.

Check out the trailer for “Umbrella Academy” Season 2 below:

