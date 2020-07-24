‘The Walking Dead’ Sets Air Date for Season 10 Finale, Announces Six Additional Episodes for 2021

The long-delayed finale will air in October, along with the premiere of "The Walking Dead: World Beyond."

Today’s Comic-Con@Home panel for “The Walking Dead” kicked off with the news that the finale of Season 10, “A Certain Doom,” will air on October 4, followed by the premiere of the new, teen-focused spin-off series, “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.” The season premiere of “Fear The Walking Dead” will air the following week on October 11.

“The Walking Dead” showrunner Angela Kang confirmed that Season 11 of the hit AMC series will not air in October as originally intended due to coronavirus, but that six additional Season 10 episodes have been ordered and are slated to air in early 2021, “if all goes well.” Further details were not readily available, although Kang said that “We’ll have more to share soon.”

The panel also included a sneak peek of the opening minutes of “A Certain Doom,” including Aaron and Alden encountering some sort of ninja(?) in the forest, as well as the on-screen return of Maggie, played by Lauren Cohan. Cohan was joined on the panel by Kang, “Walking Dead” Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, director and executive producer Greg Nicotero, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Khary Payton, Ross Marquand, and Paola Lázaro.

When asked what it felt like to return to the show, Cohan said, “Like I never really left.” Nicotero was excited about Cohan’s return, remarking that “I learned a lot from Lauren when I first started directing on the show. She really taught me a lot about how to work with actors.” Cohan is returning to “The Walking Dead” full-time after having left at the end of Season 9 to star in the now-canceled ABC series “Whiskey Cavalier.”

When asked about the challenges of writing future episodes in the age of coronavirus, Kang noted that they’re approaching things “with the greatest creativity we can.” She continued: “There’s definitely things that we miss in some of the writing for the first episodes back, but at the same time, sometimes the limits that are placed on you lead to a lot of amazing creativity.” She emphasized that her priority was that everyone feel safe and comfortable during shooting and if that meant they had to change things up a bit “that’s not a huge burden for us.”

You can watch the full “Walking Dead” panel below:

