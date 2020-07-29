Tig Notaro Was ‘Excited’ Amazon Canceled Her Show So She Could Move on from Louis C.K.

C.K. had an executive producer credit on Notaro's short-lived Amazon series "One Mississippi."

Tig Notaro was the star and creator of Amazon Prime’s comedy series “One Mississippi,” which ran for two seasons and 24 episodes between 2016 and 2017. The streaming giant canceled the show in January 2018. While Notaro intended to continue “One Mississippi” into a third season, the comedian tells The Daily Beast on this week’s episode of “The Last Laugh” podcast that she was partly excited the series was axed because it meant she would never have to think about Louis C.K. again. C.K. was an executive producer on “One Mississippi.”

“There was also a part of me that felt like there was an element of negativity that was tied to the show through a particular producer,” Notaro told The Daily Beast, which notes the comedian was “reluctant to even say [Louis C.K.’s] name out loud.” “A part of me was excited to just get the word that okay, it’s been canceled and be like, all right, let’s shut that chapter, I’m ready to move on in life.”

While C.K. was an executive producer on “One Mississippi,” Notaro has long maintained that he was never involved with the series. One episode in the show’s second season even called out C.K.’s sexual misconduct by depicting a boss masturbating in front of his female employee against her will. That episode hit Amazon Prime in September 2017, two months before The New York Times published an article in which five women accused C.K. of sexual harassment, including masturbating in front of several of them. C.K. later admitted the allegations against him were true.

C.K.’s sexual misconduct was widely known in the comedy world long before the Times article dropped in November 2017. In an August 2017 interview with The Daily Beast, Notaro addressed C.K.’s sexual misconduct by saying, “I think it’s important to take care of that, to handle that, because it’s serious to be assaulted,” she said. “It’s serious to be harassed. It’s serious, it’s serious, it’s serious.”

While Notaro was happy to be moving on from Louis C.K., she was disappointed nonetheless that “One Mississippi” got the boot. The comedian said she “wanted to do the show and we had a million storylines for season three.”

“You know, if some crazy world happened where Amazon or FX was like, ‘We gotta bring back this show, reboot ‘One Mississippi,’ I would happily do it and I would have a million things to say…Let’s say the craziest thing in the world happens and somebody brings ‘One Mississippi’ back, I bet it would come back without [Louis C.K.’s] name on it.”

A year after the cancellation of her show, Notaro appeared in a recurring guest role on “Star Trek: Discovery.” She is expected back for Season 3 of that show, set to premiere October 15.

