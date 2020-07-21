Trevor Noah Breaks Down Chris Wallace’s ‘Priceless’ Donald Trump Interview: ‘He Proved Him Wrong’

On Monday night's episode, the "Daily Show" host delighted in examining a recent FOX News interview that took the president to task on a number of key issues.

Over the weekend, Fox News scored both a rare interview (a long-form sitdown with President Donald Trump) and rare praise for its nonpartisan content: despite the belief that Fox is Trump’s favored news outlet, the Chris Wallace interview did not pull any punches when it came to the veteran newsman asking the president about some of the day’s most pressing issues. Even Trevor Noah rejoiced in the interview, taking to “The Daily Show” on Monday evening to break down some of the most biting bits in an already-iconic interview.

“The Daily Show” host heaped praise on Wallace’s ability to interrogate the president on an assortment of topics, saying that Wallace is “the only reporter at Fox News who isn’t trying to become the next press secretary,” adding that “you can tell that he wasn’t because this was no softball interview. In fact, it was pretty much a master class in how not to let Trump get away with his usual bullshit.”

“It is priceless seeing Trump flail around, trying to find a fact that he made up,” said Noah, after sharing a clip of Trump failing to back up his claim that Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden wants to “abolish the police.” He added, “And it actually shows you how his brain just kind of mixes up everything he reads into one big information smoothie. Because clearly, he read that Biden wants to abolish immigration detention, and he also read that Biden wants police reform — and then his brain just meshed them up into: ‘Biden wants to abolish the police.'”

Noah also shared another widely discussed clip in which Wallace and Trump sparred over the president’s score on a recent cognitive ability test. “This is sort of making me sad right now, because Trump is trying so hard to claim he’s a genius because he passed a test where you have to identify an elephant,” said Noah. “Which, let’s be honest, even for Trump, is too easy. … If they wanted to test Trump, they shouldn’t have asked him to identify an elephant; they should have asked him to identify his second daughter.”

Later, Noah also pointed to a clip in which Trump tried to claim that the United States has one of the lowest mortality rates from coronavirus, with Wallace countering with a plain-faced, “That’s not true, sir.” While Trump soon called over his press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to share the White House’s own numbers on the mortality rate, Fox’s presentation then provided on-screen stats that showed, well, some major discrepancies between the numbers Trump is apparently working with and those that have been vetted from outside organizations.

Added Noah, “Chris Wallace did two things right there that Trump absolutely hates — he proved him wrong and he made him do homework.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.