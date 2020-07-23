‘Truth Seekers’ Trailer: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost Hunt the Supernatural in Amazon Series

The eight-episode comedy series is coming to Amazon Prime Video this fall.

The comedic minds of Nick Frost and Simon Pegg are reuniting for the supernatural comedy series “Truth Seekers,” the first footage of which has debuted online in conjunction with Comic-Con thanks to Amazon Prime Video. The teaser for the eight-episode series is chock full of ghost hunters, demons, haunted houses, and doodles of sodomy, which means Frost and Pegg are firing on all cylinders.

Amazon’s official synopsis for “Truth Seekers” bills the project as “a supernatural comedy series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the U.K., sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see.” Frost stars as the leader of the paranormal investigator team, which slowly uncovers “a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.” Pegg also stars in the series alongside Samson Kayo, Malcolm McDowell, Emma D’Arcy, and Susan Wokoma.

In addition to starring in “Truth Seekers,” Pegg and Frost also co-write the series with Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz. Jim Field Smith directed the episodes following work on BBC Two comedy thrillers “Stag” and “The Wrong Mans.” Writers Serafinowicz and Saunders are best known as the creators of the British comedy series “Sick Note,” which starred Frost opposite Rupert Grint.

The project marks the latest collaboration between Frost and Pegg, both of whom gained worldwide attention for working with writer-director Edgar Wright on films “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” and “The World’s End.” Pegg has enjoyed additional success as a cast member in the “Star Trek” and “Mission: Impossible” film franchises, while Frost’s recent credits include “Fighting with My Family” opposite Florence Pugh and an upcoming role in Joss Whedon’s HBO series “The Nevers.”

Fans of “Shaun of the Dead” should be extra excited for “Truth Seekers” as the show brings Pegg and Frost back to their horror comedy roots. Watch the first trailer for “Truth Seekers” in the video below, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. While Amazon has not yet announced a release date for “Truth Seekers,” all eight episodes of the supernatural comedy series are confirmed to premiere sometime in fall 2020.

