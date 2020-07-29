The Ultimate ‘Uncut Gems’ Supercut Brings Together All 506 Safdie Bros. F-Bombs — Watch

The Safdie Brothers' crime drama has the fourth most f-bombs in movie history.

Howard Ratner loves nothing as much as he loves placing sports bets, but dropping the F-bomb comes close. The Netflix Film team is celebrating Ratner this week with the ultimate “Uncut Gems” supercut that brings together every F-bomb dropped in the Safdie Brothers’ acclaimed drama. The A24-released “Uncut Gems” hit Netflix in May and rocketed to the top of the streamer’s daily list of most-watched films. The popularity of “Uncut Gems” on streaming follows its breakout box office performance, where it earned $50 million to become A24’s highest grossing title to date.

Bringing together all of the F-bombs in “Uncut Gems” isn’t a quick endeavor. The film has a total of 506 F-bombs, which puts it in the number four position on the list of movies with the most F-bombs. “Uncut Gems” trails the Canadian movie “Swearnet: The Movie” (935 uses), the F-bomb documentary “Fuck” (857 uses), and Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” (569 uses). The “Uncut Gems” grand total is 506 F-bombs and the supercut featuring all of them runs an impressive four minutes and six seconds.

“Uncut Gems” stars Adam Sandler as Ratner, a gambling addict who works in New York City’s diamond district and comes into the possession of a rare opal. Sandler earned the strongest reviews of his career with his performance as Ratner, winning the Independent Spirit Award for Best Actor. The supporting cast includes Lakeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel, and Julia Fox. NBA player Kevin Garnett stars as himself.

IndieWire’s chief critic Eric Kohn named “Uncut Gems” the fifth best movie of 2019 last December, writing, “It’s a masterful high-wire act, pairing cosmic visuals with the gritty energy of a dark psychological thriller and sudden bursts of frantic comedy. It’s also the first movie to truly commune with Sandler’s performative strengths since ‘Punch-Drunk Love.’ If ‘Uncut Gems’ leaves people rattled, disoriented, grasping for clarity in the chaos of one man’s hectic routine, that all speaks to the sheer precision of a visionary achievement in full control.”

Watch Netflix’s “Uncut Gems” F-bomb supercut in its entirety in the video below.

UNCUT GEMS has the 4th most F-bombs in movie history, and yes before you ask, here’s all 560 of them pic.twitter.com/sPJj0Ax1Nt — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 28, 2020

