‘Utopia’ First Trailer: Amazon Gives Gillian Flynn Series New Life After Fincher-HBO Dispute

"American Honey" breakout Sasha Lane comes to television in Amazon Prime's twisted conspiracy thriller.

Amazon Prime Video has premiered the first trailer for its upcoming conspiracy thriller drama “Utopia,” which brings “American Honey” breakout Sasha Lane to television and sees the TV return of “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn after her hit “Sharp Objects” adaptation for HBO. “Utopia” is an adaptation of the 2013-14 British drama series of the same name. While Flynn wrote the adaptations of her books “Gone Girl” and “Sharp Objects,” “Utopia” marks her first TV screenplay not based on her own material. Flynn previously co-wrote the film “Widows” with Steve McQueen.

The official synopsis for “Utopia” from Amazon Prime Video reads: “‘Utopia’ centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called ‘Utopia.’ Together, Ian (Dan Byrd), Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges), and Grant (Javon “Wanna” Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of ‘Utopia,’ predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world.”

The events of the series get twisted thanks to Lane’s character, Jessica Hyde. Jessica is the central character in the fictional “Utopia” comic book. The series also stars John Cusack as Dr. Kevin Christie, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Michael Stearns, Farrah Mackenzie as Alice, Christopher Denham as Arby, and Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie.

The road to release for “Utopia” has lasted for years, as Flynn’s U.S. adaptation of the British series was first announced back in 2014. At that time, HBO was behind the American version of “Utopia” and Flynn was set to work on the series with her “Gone Girl” filmmaker David Fincher. The Flynn-Fincher “Utopia” was killed the following year over budget disputes between Fincher and HBO. Fortunately, Amazon stepped in a few years later to revive the show and give Flynn a second chance. The author wrote all eight episodes of “Utopia” and serves as showrunner of the series.

A release date for “Utopia” has yet to be announced. Watch the first trailer for the series in the video below, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

