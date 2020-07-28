Venice Film Festival Announces 2020 Lineup (Updating)

Daniele Luchetti, Chloe Zhao, and more are heading to Venice to world premiere their new films.

While the coronavirus pandemic has canceled major festivals such as Cannes and Telluride, the 2020 Venice Film Festival is moving ahead as planned and will be the world’s first major film festival since Sundance and Berlin at the start of the year. Venice 2020’s main selection will be split into three sections: Venezia 77 (aka the main competition), Out of Competition, and Horizons. The titles selected for the main competition will compete for the Golden Lion, which was awarded last year to Todd Phillips’ “Joker.”

As previously announced, Daniele Luchetti’s drama “Lacci” will open the 77th Venice Film Festival on September 2. The movie is the first Italian title to open Venice in 11 years. The last Italian opener was Giuseppe Tornatore’s “Baarìa” at the 2009 festival. “Lacci” is included in this year’s Out of Competition section. Chloe Zhao’s “The Rider” follow-up “Nomadland” was also confirmed for a world premiere at Venice ahead of today’s announcement. The drama, starring Frances McDormand, will premiere September 11 at both Venice and TIFF before screening at NYFF as the centerpiece selection.

Cate Blanchett is serving as the president of this year’s Venice competition jury. Joining the Oscar winner on the main competition is “Goodnight Mommy” director Veronika Franz (“Goodnight Mommy,” “The Lodge”), “The Souvenir” filmmaker Joanna Hogg, Italian writer and novelist Nicola Lagioia, “Phoenix” and “Transit” filmmaker Christian Petzold (“Phoenix,” “Barbara”), Romanian director Cristi Puiu, and French actress Ludivine Sagnier. “High Life” director Claire Denis is heading up the Horizons jury alongside Oskar Alegria, Francesca Comencini, Katriel Schory, and Christine Vachon (USA).

The 2020 Venice Film Festival runs September 2-12. Check out the official lineup for the festival below. Titles will be added as they are announced live.

Opening Night

“Lacci,” Daniele Luchetti (Out of Competition)

Competition/Venezia 77

Out of Competition (Fiction)

“Lasciami Andare,” Stefano Mordini

“Mandibules,” Quentin Dupieux

“Love After Love,” Ann Hui

“Assandira,” Salvatore Mereu

“The Duke,” Robert Michell

“Night in Paradise,” Park Hoon-Jung

“Mosquito State,” Filip Jan Rymsza

Out of Competition (Non Fiction)

“Sportin’ Life,” Abel Ferrara

“Crazy, Not Insane,” Alex Gibney

“Greta,” Nathan Grossman

“Salvatore – Shoemaker of Dreams,” Luca Guadagnino

“Final Account,” Luke Holland

“La Verite Su La Dolce Vita,” Giussepe Pedersoli

“Molecole,” Andrea Segre

“Narciso Em Ferias,” Renato Terra and Ricardo Calil

“Paolo Conte, Via Con Me,” Giorgio Verdelli

“Hopper/Welles,” Orson Welles

“City Hall,” Frederick Wiseman

Out of Competition (Special Screenings)

“Princess Europe,” Camille Lotteau

“30 Monedas (Episode One),” Alex De La Iglesia

“Omelia Contadina, Alica Rohrwacher and JR

Horizons

“Apples,” Christos Nikou

VENICE DAYS LINEUP (runs concurrently with the Venice Film Festival from September 2-12)

“Honey Cigar,” Kamir Aïnouz

“The Stonebreaker,” Gianluca and Massimiliano Serio

“Mama,” Li Dongmei

“Residue,” Merawi Gerima

“Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time” Lili Horvat

“Oasis,” Ivan Ilkic

“My Tender Matador,” Rodrigo Sepulveda

“Conference,” Ivan I. Tverdovskij

“The Whaler Boy,” Philipp Yuryev

“200 Meters,” Ameen Nayfeh

“Saint-Narcisse,” Bruce LaBruce

“Nightwalk,” Malgorzata Skumowksa (Short Film)

“In My Room,” Mati Diop (Short Film)

