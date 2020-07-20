Warner Bros. Sets Up Anonymous System for Reporting Covid Safety Violations on Set

The system is being enacted ahead of production on "The Batman" and "Fantastic Beasts 3" restarting.

As Warner Bros. inches closer to getting cameras re-rolling on major tentpoles such as “The Batman,” “The Matrix 4,” and “Fantastic Beasts 3,” the studio is enacting a new system in which cast and crew can report coronavirus safety violations. According to Deadline, the studio “has created an anonymous reporting mechanism in Europe so that cast and crew can alert senior managers if they witness colleagues breaking Covid-19 safety protocols during production.” The reporting tool is being set up to encourage cast and crew to adhere strictly to coronavirus safety guidelines.

During a meeting last week with members of the United Kingdom’s Bectu union, Warner Bros. executive vice president of physical production Kevin Trehy said the studio is “its own strictest police force” when it comes to overseeing coronavirus safety measures. The anonymous reporting system is one way the studio is beefing up safety protocols in a way that goes beyond the guidelines set by the British Film Commission. Trehy also said the studio is hiring “safety consultants” to be available for any questions or concerns cast and crew might have.

While Warner Bros. has yet to announce official production re-start dates for the likes of “The Batman, “The Matrix 4,” and “Fantastic Beasts 3,” Deadline reports the tentpoles are all edging closer to resuming filming. Universal Pictures was the first studio back at work in the United Kingdom as cameras started re-rolling on “Jurassic World: Dominion” earlier this month. Universal spent $5 million on beefing up safety measures at Pinewood Studios. Safety additions to the set include on-site doctors and nurses, isolation booths, 150 hand sanitizer stations, nightly anti-viral fogs, and more than 1,800 safety signs put up around the studio.

The production delays in Europe have already shifted Warner Bros.’ release calendar. “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, is opening October 1, 2021 after originally being on the calendar for June 25. “The Matrix 4” has been bumped from its original May 21, 2021 release date to April 2022. Ahead of productions restarting, Warner Bros. is hoping it can move forward with the theatrical release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.” The delayed action tentpole is currently on the calendar for August 12.

