Watch the ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ Virtual Live Read with Edgar Wright and the Cast

The cast and crew reunited virtually on Monday to raise funds for the charity Water for People.

Edgar Wright’s pop-infused, comic book-based cult classic “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” still has plenty to offer audiences, even 10 years later. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the cast and crew, led by director Wright, are reuniting on Monday for a virtual live table read of the screenplay, cover to cover. The event seeks to raise funds for the charity Water for People, bringing clean water and sanitation to communities in need. Watch the live read, hosted by Entertainment Weekly, below.

Participating talent include stars Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Ellen Wong, Kieran Culkin, Mark Webber, Johnny Simmons, Alison Pill, Satya Bhabha, Mae Whitman, Brandon Routh, and Jason Schwartzman. Also tuning in was Wright’s co-writer Michael Bacall, plus Bryan Lee O’Malley, the creator of the original graphic novel.

In a statement, the team said, “Thank you, ‘Scott Pilgrim’ fans! Without you, there would be no ten-year anniversary celebration. And then we wouldn’t be able to bring you Scott Pilgrim Vs the World Water Crisis, brought to you not-at-all-live from the comfort of our homes during a global pandemic quarantine shut-down. This is definitely how we imagined marking this birthday. We know it’s been a challenging time. But it’s also a time when the generosity of individuals and communities has been stunning. I hope you’ll give what you can to a wonderful group helping save lives, build businesses, and creating lasting change all over the world.”

The 2010 comedy romance was recently highlighted in IndieWire’s Stream of the Day column. Chief Film Critic Eric Kohn explains the film’s lasting appeal: “On the verge of the movie’s 10th anniversary, the time is ripe to consider how well ‘Scott Pilgrim’ speaks to Wright’s filmmaking talent, as well as why it doesn’t always get a fair shake. The movie zips by at such an appealing pace that it can seem almost too sugary for its own good, when in fact it often operates as a commentary on that very same impulse: Michael Cera’s wide-eyed expression epitomizes the plight of a wayward young man so incapable of making responsible choices that he reduces his entire worldview to a crass video game, allowing him to come to terms with his own shortcomings through the pop culture vernacular that surrounds his every move.”

