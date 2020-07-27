‘We Are Who We Are’ First Trailer: Discover Luca Guadagnino’s TV Series Debut for HBO

The Italian filmmaker seems to be channeling serious "Call Me By Your Name" vibes in his first television project.

The first trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s HBO series “We Are Who We Are” is chock full of the summer-y and sexy vibes that made his “Call Me By Your Name” such an international breakthrough. From the piano-heavy original score to the intimate focus on coming-of-age insecurities and desires, “We Are Who We Are” looks like a fresh spin on Guadagnino’s “Call Me By Your Name” format. In other words, this eight-episode series is easily one of the most anticipated titles of the fall television season.

“We Are Who We Are” stars “It” and “Shazam” breakout Jack Dylan Grazer as an introverted 14-year-old named Fraser who moves from New York to an Italian military base with his mothers, played by Chloë Sevigny and Alice Braga. Newcomer Jordan Kristine Seamón stars as Caitlin, a confident teenager who has lived on the Italian army base for several years. Fraser and Caitlin become friends, and their burgeoning relationship is tested as the two teens face personal dilemmas while coming of age on the base.

The supporting cast also includes Kid Cudi and Faith Alabi as Caitlin’s parents, Francesca Scorsese as Britney (“an outspoken, witty, sexually uninhibited girl”), Corey Knight as Craig (“a cheerful and good-natured solider”), Beatrice Barichella as Valentina (a local Italian girl), Ben Taylor (Caitlin’s boyfriend and Craig’s younger brother), and Sebastiano Pigazzi as Enrico (“a playful eighteen-year-old from Veneto”).

Guadagnino directed all eight episodes of the show, which he also created. The series is Guadagnino’s first television project and follows his features “Call Me By Your Name” and “Suspiria,” plus his short film “The Staggering Girl.” In an interview with Variety, Guadagnino shared his belief that “We Are Who We Are” could not be more different than “Call Me By Your Name.”

“I will never complain about people’s laziness, but that sounds very lazy,” Guadagnino said. “‘Call Me By Your Name’ is about the past seen through the prism of a cinematic narrative and this is about the here and now. This is about the bodies and souls of now. I think they are so different.”

“We Are Who We Are” will debut September 14 on HBO. Watch the first official trailer for the series in the video below.

