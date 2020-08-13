Amazon to Release Eight New Blumhouse Films on Prime Video

The first four, all centered around common themes, will be released as a single program.

Amazon announced Thursday that it will release “Welcome to the Blumhouse,” a program of eight genre films, on Prime Video. The first four films of the slate, all produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios, will launch in October, with the other half released in 2021.

The poster for the program of four films — “Nocturne,” “Black Box,” “Evil Eye,” and “The Lie” — promises “Four unsettling films. Under one roof.” Blumhouse TV co-presidents Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold liken the programming block to a “classic drive-in or repertory theater experience.”

Amazon is promising Blumhouse’s signature suspense in each of the films, which each offer unique perspectives on common themes centered around family and love as a redemptive or destructive force. Writers and directors are a mix of established and emerging talent.

Here’s a look at the first four films:

“Evil Eye,” which was previously unannounced, is based on the Audible Original production from playwright Madhuri Shekar, and counts Priyanka Chopra Jonas among its executive producers. Directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani (“A Day’s Work”), the movie stars Sarita Choudhury (“Lady in the Water”), Sunita Mani (“GLOW”), Omar Maskati (“Unbelievable”), and Bernard White (“Silicon Valley”). It revolves around a seemingly perfect romance that turns to nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.

“The Lie,” written and directed by Veena Sud (“The Killing”), stars Mireille Enos (“The Killing”), Peter Sarsgaard (“An Education”), and Joey King (“The Act”). It follows two parents’ attempt to cover up a murder their teenage daughter confesses to, leading them into a web of lies and deception.

“Black Box,” directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. in his feature debut, and written by the director and Stephen Herman, stars Mamoudou Athie (“Jurassic World 3”), Phylicia Rashad (“Creed”), Amanda Christine (“Colony”), Tosin Morohunfola (“The Chi”), Charmaine Bingwa (“Trees of Peace”), and Troy James (“The Flash”). The film centers around a single father, who, after losing his wife and memory in a car accident, undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.

“Nocturne” is written and directed by Zu Quirke in her feature debut and stars Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”), Madison Iseman (“Annabelle Comes Home”), Jacques Colimon (“The Society”) and Ivan Shaw (“Insecure”). It’s set inside an elite arts academy, where a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister after she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.

