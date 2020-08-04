Amy Adams to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Kings of America’ from Adam McKay

The "Vice" and "Talledega Nights" reunion marks Adams' return to TV following "Sharp Objects" — and deepens her ties to Netflix.

Another day, another Amy Adams project for Netflix. The streaming service has picked up “Kings of America,” a limited series set to star Amy Adams, who will also executive produce. Adam McKay (“Succession,” “Vice”) is attached to direct the first episode and will also executive produce.

Per Netflix, “Kings of America” centers on the stories of three powerful women whose lives were inextricably intertwined with the world’s largest company: a Walmart heiress, a maverick executive, and a longtime Walmart saleswoman and preacher who dared to fight against the retail giant in the biggest class action lawsuit in U.S. history.

Adams will star as one of the leads and will executive produce via her production company Bond Group Entertainment along with Stacy O’Neil. McKay will produce along with Betsy Koch via Hyperobject Industries.

Emmy nominee Diana Son (“Genius: Aretha,” “13 Reasons Why”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Jess Kimball Leslie is on board as the writer and creator. Both she and Brunson Green will also serve as executive producers.

Additional details, including a prospective release date, are under wraps. Netflix announced the “Kings of America” news during its Television Critics Association 2020 Summer Press Tour, which also featured announcements on upcoming series such as “Ratched,” “Deaf U,” and “Away.”

The limited series serves as a reunion for “Vice” alums Adams and McKay, who both received Oscar nominations for the 2018 film. (Though it’s worth noting, the two first worked together on “Talledega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”)

“Kings of America” deepens both the actor’s and director’s relationships with Netflix. McKay Adams stars in the Ron Howard-directed “Hillbilly Elegy,” an upcoming Netflix film that serves as an adaptation of the memoir of the same name by J.D. Vance. Meanwhile, reports that Netflix was acquiring the Adams-led “The Woman in the Window” circled on Monday, which would make “Kings of America” Adams’ third upcoming project for Netflix.

McKay, meanwhile, was expected to start shooting his next feature — “Don’t Look Up,” starring Jennifer Lawrence in a comedy written by McKay — for Netflix in April, before production delays hit the industry.

Netflix aside, Adams has been prolific in Hollywood over the last few years and has credits in a handful of high-profile film and television projects. She has portrayed Lois Lane in DC Extended Universe films such as “Justice League” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and received SAG, Golden Globe, and Emmy nominations for her work in HBO’s “Sharp Objects” in 2018.

