‘A.P. Bio’ Season 3 Trailer: Glenn Howerton’s Ex-NBC Sitcom Lets the Swears Fly on Peacock

OK everybody, start to shut up. Classes are back in session September 3.

Your favorite rule-breaking teacher is ready to return to class. No, we’re not talking about any real teachers, who hopefully won’t have to return to anything until vaccines are widely available; we’re talking about Jack Griffin, as played by Glenn Howerton in the sitcom “A.P. Bio.”

After getting kicked out of NBC’s school, “A.P. Bio” enlisted in a new program over at Peacock. The recently launched streaming service from NBCUniversal will be the exclusive home for Season 3 of the show when it launches September 3, and Peacock has released the first trailer which you can watch below.

“A.P. Bio” follows Jack’s tenure as a high school teacher in Toledo, Ohio, after he’s forced out of his dream job at Harvard. Considering his new job only temporary, Jack doesn’t bother teaching biology. Instead, he spends his classroom time devising schemes to get back in the good graces of higher education, or to exact revenge on those who’ve wronged him in the past. His perhaps overeager students are game to lend a hand more often than not, and through two seasons on NBC, the group had formed quite a bond — and, yes, learned a thing or two from each other along the way.

Created by Mike O’Brien and executive produced by Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels, “A.P. Bio” faced early criticism that Jack was too mean, too selfish, and borderline irredeemable after just a few weeks on air. While IndieWire refutes those claims — Jack’s brand of insolence is well-targeted and more deeply relatable by the day — O’Brien helped explain the balance between brash behavior and personal growth during the show’s CTAM Panel virtual discussion Monday morning.

“We’re maybe like a month into school, so if you think about it that way, Jack has had an insane amount of nice moments with students,” O’Brien said, noting that the show’s timeline stems from Jack’s perspective, so very little time has actually passed over two seasons. “He’s been to their homes. He’s given out hugs. There’s no teacher has nice as Jack in the real world.”

In Season 3, the content restrictions of broadcast are a thing of the past, and the below trailer promises a “wilder” set of episodes, including some swears. We’ll see how the principal (played by Patton Oswalt), his assistant (Paula Pell), and teachers (Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique) hand out discipline when classes resume.

“A.P. Bio” Season 3 premieres Thursday, September 3 on Peacock. Watch the trailer below.

