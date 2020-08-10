‘Away’ Trailer: Hilary Swank Blasts Off to Space in Netflix’s Cosmic New Drama Series

Co-starring Josh Charles, the series premieres on the streaming platform September 4.

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming drama series “Away,” starring Hilary Swank as an astronaut who spearheads a journey to Mars. Debuting September 4 on the streaming platform, “Away” is created by Andrew Hinderaker and executive-produced by Jason Katims (“Parenthood,” “Friday Night Lights”) and showrunner Jessica Goldberg (“The Path”). Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Away is a thrilling, emotional drama on an epic scale that celebrates the incredible advancements humans can achieve and the personal sacrifices they must make along the way. As American astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank) prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars, she must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) when they need her the most. As the crew’s journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex. Away shows that sometimes to reach for the stars, we must leave home behind. Created by Andrew Hinderaker, the series is executive-produced by showrunner Jessica Goldberg, Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Andrew Hinderaker, Edward Zwick, Hilary Swank, Adam Kassan and Jeni Mulein.”

This is two-time Academy Award winner Swank’s biggest role in years, though she was seen briefly in theaters back in March in the controversial “The Hunt,” which was shuttled to VOD due to the pandemic. She won her Academy Awards for “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Million Dollar Baby.” Her “Away” co-star Charles is a two-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee for his long run on TV’s “The Good Wife.”

Swank recently spoke to Deadline about the series.

“I love that this commander of the mission to Mars is a woman and that’s not the drama of the story. That shows how far we’ve come towards equality. The drama was these richly, racial backgrounds, these people who are on this journey, working towards a goal together, while having this gravitational pull to Earth, these families that made it a love story,” she told Deadline. “My character was dealing with this dream come true of this mission to Mars, dream come true of being a mother, which was unexpected, and growing these deep relationships with these other human beings she was on this mission with and breaking through these stereotypes.”

