Chadwick Boseman, ‘Black Panther’ Actor, Dead at 43

Boseman, who has played such legends as Jackie Robinson and James Brown, died after a multi-year battle with colon cancer.

Chadwick Boseman, the celebrated star of such films as “Black Panther,” “Da 5 Bloods,” “42,” and “Get on Up,” has died at the age of 43. Reports indicate that his death was the result of a multi-year battle with colon cancer. Boseman played such icons as Jackie Robinson in “42” and James Brown in “Get on Up” before entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe as T’Challa.

Boseman was next set to appear in the announced sequel to “Black Panther.” Boseman will also appear posthumously in director George C. Wolfe’s Netflix adaptation of the August Wilson play “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” opposite Viola Davis and Colman Domingo, which is readying for an awards season run. Boseman’s performance in the film has already been tipped as one of his best.

A statement shared via Boseman’s Twitter account said, “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman broke out as a leading screen actor playing baseball icon Robinson in “42,” which led to roles in the indie film “The Kill Hole” and Kevin Costner-starrer “Draft Day,” before he earned major critics’ kudos and awards attention for playing the godfather of soul in “Get on Up.” He scored a five-picture deal with Marvel, beginning with “Captain America: Civil War,” followed by the global phenomenon “Black Panther.” The film earned over $1.3 billion worldwide and broke numerous records along the way.

He also appeared as T’Challa/Black Panther in “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.” Last year he starred in the NYPD cop thriller “21 Bridges.” The “Black Panther” sequel was set to begin shooting in March 2021.

Boseman’s accolades include a BET Awards nomination for “Avengers: Infinity War,” and wins for his turn in “Black Panther” and as lawyer and civil rights activist Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall.” He also received four Black Reel Award nominations, with a win for “Black Panther.” He received a SAG Ensemble Award from the Screen Actors Guild Awards for “Black Panther,” and eight NAACP Image Award nominations along with a win for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for “Black Panther.”

Boseman died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

