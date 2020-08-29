×
Back to IndieWire

Chadwick Boseman Tributes: Jordan Peele, Joe Biden, Lena Waithe, Mark Ruffalo, and More Honor Late Actor

"This is a crushing blow," Jordan Peele wrote on Twitter about the passing of Boseman.

1 hour ago

Chadwicke Boseman in "Black Panther"

Chadwicke Boseman in “Black Panther”

Disney

Tributes to the late Chadwick Boseman are pouring in across social media from Hollywood actors, directors, writers, and more. Boseman’s family confirmed August 28 the actor died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Boseman is best remembered for his iconic role as T’Challa in Ryan Coogler’s Marvel movie “Black Panther,” and he also earned acclaim for playing real-life figures such as Jackie Robinson in “42” and James Brown in “Get on Up.” Other Boseman films include Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” and the NYPD thriller “21 Bridges.”

“All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of Chadwick Boseman,” the actor’s “Avengers” co-star Mark Ruffalo wrote on Twitter. “What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.”

“The true power of Chadwick Boseman was bigger than anything we saw on the screen,” said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. His running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, added, “He left too early but his life made a difference.”

Related

Related

“When Ryan Coogler first introduced the cast of ‘Black Panther’ at ComicCon in 2016, I was on the floor in the dark watching, crying, knowing that I was witnessing cinema history,” “Doctor Strange” filmmaker Scott Derrickson wrote on Twitter. “I felt such hope. To lose Chadwick Boseman now, in these times, is just unspeakablly [sic] sad.”

Jordan Peele wrote that losing Boseman is “a crushing blow,” while recent Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry added, “Chadwick was really out here shooting all of these huge action movies while fighting stage 4 colon cancer. Man. Strong isn’t even the word.”

“I met Chadwick the day Stan put his hand and footprints into the Chinese Theater Forecourt,” writer/director Kevin Smith shared. “He was nice and a little nervous, but very regal — like T’challa. And so talented. This is heartbreaking. 43 is too to die. My heart goes out to his family and fellow fans tonight.”

“Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend,” Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said in a statement. “Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”

A roundup of tributes to Boseman is below. IndieWire will continue to add posts as they are published.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox
ad