‘The Devil All the Time’ Trailer: Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland Lead Netflix Thriller

"Simon Killer" and "Christine" director Antonio Campos returns for his biggest psychological thriller to date.

Antonio Campos has proven he has what it takes to craft unnerving psychological character studies in his indie efforts “Simon Killer” and “Christine,” and now the 36-year-old filmmaker is getting his biggest cinematic canvas yet thanks to Netflix. The streaming giant is behind Campos’ star-studded new feature “The Devil All the Time,” based on Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel of the same name. The film, set between World War II and the Vietnam War, includes an ensemble cast featuring Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, Sebastian Stan, Eliza Scanlan, Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, and Haley Bennett.

The official “Devil All the Time” synopsis from Netflix reads: “In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Pattinson), twisted couple (Clarke and Keough), and crooked sheriff (Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family.”

“It was a hard book to adapt also because there was so much that we loved,” Campos told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month about adapting Pollock’s novel with brother Paulo Campos. “I’m a big fan of southern gothic and noir and this was a perfect marriage of the two. Sometimes you might be adapting a piece and you think like, Well, there is a seed of a good idea here and I’ll just throw everything away and start from scratch. In this case it was like, we love everything!”

While leading star Robert Pattinson has crafted an eclectic career outside of his blockbuster efforts thanks to collaborations with the Safdie Brothers, Claire Denis, and Robert Eggers, among other filmmakers, Holland is still early in his career and “Devil All the Time” marks an exciting chance to see the actor working outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both Holland and Pattinson last appeared together in James Gray’s “The Lost City of Z.”

Netflix will release “The Devil All the Time” on September 16. The film is one of several high profile titles on deck for Netflix this fall movie season along with Charlie Kaufman’s “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” and Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Watch the trailer in the video below.

