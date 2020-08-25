‘Enola Holmes’ Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Is Sherlock Holmes’ Sleuthing Sister in Netflix Film

Netflix releases the new take on the Sherlock Holmes mythos next month.

Netflix’s packed fall slate of original movies is beginning to take shape, and one that’s sure to be viewed by many a “Stranger Things” fan will be “Enola Holmes,” starring Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes’ youngest sister. The mystery-adventure film is based upon the novel “The Case of the Missing Marquess: An Enola Holmes Mystery,” written by Nancy Springer and building upon the world first created by author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Ahead of the movie’s release on September 30, Netflix has dropped the first trailer. Check it out below.

Here’s the synopsis from Netflix: “England, 1884 — a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for ‘proper’ young ladies.”

“Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history. Based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer, ‘Enola Holmes’ is a dynamic new mystery-adventure that introduces the world’s greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister.”

The movie is helmed by British TV maker Harry Bradbeer, a Primetime Emmy Award winner for his work on Amazon’s “Fleabag.” He also directed episodes of “Killing Eve,” “Dickensian,” “Prison Wives,” “Sugar Rush,” and “Stanton Blues.” The screenplay for “Enola Holmes” comes from playwright and writer Jack Thorne, who created “The Eddy” musical series for Netflix that released earlier this year. Thorne is also working on a new adaptation of the novel “Seance on a Wet Afternoon,” a horror story previously turned into a 1964 film with Richard Attenborough and Kim Stanley.

