‘Enslaved’: Epix Releases Trailer for Docuseries with Samuel L. Jackson

The show will intertwine a quest for a sunken slave ship, a personal journey by Samuel L. Jackson, and a historical investigation led by two journalists.

Epix has released the official trailer for “Enslaved,” an upcoming docuseries that will feature three storylines, including one that centers on Samuel L. Jackson’s journey to identify his ancestral tribe.

Here’s Epix’s synopsis for “Enslaved”: “Using new diving technology — such as advanced 3D mapping and ground-penetrating radar — to locate and examine sunken slave ships on three continents, the series reveals an entirely new perspective on the history of the transatlantic slave trade. The series also tracks the efforts of Diving With a Purpose, a collaborating organization with The National Association of Black Scuba Divers, as they search for and locate six slave ships that sank drowning the enslaved humans aboard. Featuring the most dives ever made on sunken slave ships, “Enslaved” also chronicles the first positive identification of a “Freedom Ship,” an American schooner that ferried African American runaways to Canada.”

Each episode follows three separate storylines: the quest for a sunken slave ship, a personal journey by Samuel L. Jackson, and a historical investigation led by investigative journalists Simcha Jacobovici and Afua Hirsch. Per Epix, “Enslaved” also celebrates stories of resistance, accomplishment and hope; the cultures left behind and how the sunken slave ships impact the culture of contemporary America.

While Jackson is only involved in one of the documentary’s storylines, Hirsch told Variety earlier in the year that featuring him in the docuseries would entice younger audiences and other demographics to tune in and learn about the historical topics that “Enslaved” covers.

Jacobovici directed and executive produced “Enslaved,” while Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Eli Selden, Rob Lee, Ric Esther Bienstock, Sarah Sapper, and Yaron Niski also served as executive producers. Ric Esther Bienstock, Sarah Sapper, and Felix Golubev produced the docuseries.

“Enslaved” is the latest in a string of new documentary releases on Epix. Epix recently premiered “Helter Skelter,” a recounting of the infamous Manson Family story, as well as “Laurel Canyon,” which centers on the artists who created a musical revolution in the Los Angeles neighborhood.

“Enslaved” will premiere on Epix on September 14. The series will premiere in Canada on CBC on October 18. Check out the trailer for “Enslaved“ below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.