Eric Andre Supports Fan Petition Calling for Him to Be New Host of ‘The Ellen Show’

As Ellen DeGeneres' reputation continues to get dragged through the mud, viewers are calling for the host to be replaced.

As Ellen DeGeneres’ reputation gets dragged royally through the mud, viewers have spoken about who they want to replace her as host of the long-running NBC daytime talk program “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” One candidate is comedian and performer Eric Andre, for whom fans have drafted a petition to make him the next host. The twist is that petitioners insist the show shouldn’t change its name.

Launched Tuesday morning, the petition calling for 15,000 signatures reads, “With the recent scandals plaguing Ellen Degeneres [sic], we the people of the world hereby nominate and elect Eric Andre to become the new permanent host of The Ellen Show. Fans have been lining up outside of NBC Studios, Adult Swim, The White House, and for some reason my house too….all chanting: ‘Get Eric Andre to replace Ellen, keep show format the same. Also don’t change the name!!'”

Andre himself then tweeted the petition, complete with the astonishing Photoshop of him sporting an Ellen haircut.

While “Ellen” is currently the subject of an internal investigation by Warner Media, parent company of the program’s distributor Warner Bros. Television, the host is still set to return to host the 18th season on September 9. Allegations of a toxic workplace culture rampant with sexism and racism emerged on July 16 in an explosive BuzzFeed story by Krystie Lee Yandoli in which one current employee and at least 10 previous workers corroborated a hostile work environment.

Celebrities including Brad Garrett and Lea Thompson have also spoken out against DeGeneres’ alleged treatment of her talk-show guests in front of the camera. Other celebrities, such as DeGeneres’ wife Portia De Rossi and pop star Katy Perry, have come out publicly in support of DeGeneres.

As did Kevin Hart, controversially brought onto the “Ellen” show in 2019 when DeGeneres attempted to play peacemaker between the comedian and the Academy after homophobic tweets forced him to step down from hosting the Oscars. “It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the fucking planet,” Hart said on Instagram. “She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1. The internet has become a crazy world of negativity….we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad…When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love.”

In just three hours the Change.org petition has received over 16,000 signatures. Andre then followed up his retweet of the petition with a Photoshop that appears to be the reverse of the one on the petition — this time it’s Ellen herself sporting Andre’s facial hair.

