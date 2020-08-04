Ewan McGregor to Star in Motorcycle Series for Apple TV+

The "Birds of Prey" and "Doctor Sleep" star is bringing one of his real-life hobbies to the small screen for Apple TV+.

Ewan McGregor has been motorcycling down and around the world for years, but now it’s time to go up. Apple TV+ has unveiled “Long Way Up,” McGregor’s third motorcycle series with Charley Boorman.

Per Apple, “Long Way Up” will reunite best friends after more than a decade since their last motorbike adventure around the world. The show will cover 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America. The series promises to tour “glorious and underexposed landscapes” in South and Central America as the duo undertake their most challenging expedition to date. McGregor and Boorman will journey through Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, and up through Colombia, Central America, and Mexico. They’ll be joined by directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, longtime collaborators with the duo, via their electric Rivians.

The first three episodes of “Long Way Up” will make their global premiere Friday, September 18 on Apple TV+, and new episodes will roll out weekly.

McGregor and Boorman previously starred in “Long Way Down” and “Long Way Around,” similar motorcycle series where the duo explored a wide variety of other regions. Both shows were adapted into books. “Long Way Down,” the second in the duo’s motorcycle series, premiered in 2007.

Outside his motorcycle adventures, McGregor has been plenty busy in Hollywood. He recently starred in high-profile films such as “Doctor Sleep” and portrayed supervillain Black Mask in the DC Extended Universe film “Birds of Prey.” He is also slated to star as The Talking Cricket in Guilleromo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” and will reprise his famous Obi-Wan Kenobi role in an untitled Disney+ series centered on the character. That show has yet to be dated, but as far as previous television credits go, McGregor also starred in “Fargo” Season 3 — and earned an Emmy nomination for his dual roles — back in 2017.

“Long Way Up” will join an expanding offering of unscripted Apple TV+ series and films, including the recently announced “Fireball,” an original feature documentary directed by acclaimed filmmaker Werner Herzog and Professor Clive Oppenheimer; the soon-to-premiere 2020 Sundance US Grand Jury Prize award-winning documentary, “Boys State”; and the, five-time Emmy nominated — including for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special — “Beastie Boys Story.”

