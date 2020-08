Every Film Festival and Market Still Happening in 2020, in Person and Online

A constantly updated list of the festivals and markets that are adapting their plans to the coronavirus pandemic.

For film festivals and markets, all is chaos. Some say the show will go on, or at least some of the show; others are pivoting to a virtual experience, or postponing, or wait-and-seeing, or canceling altogether. Some are open only to industry members, while others offer free and paid programming for the general public. Some are restricted only to residents of specific countries. And all is subject to change.

It’s a lot to track, and we’ll keep doing just that in the weeks and months ahead. Here’s a list of film festivals and markets that have offered some indication about their plans; those not on the list are not necessarily canceled. Many continue to accept submissions, but are mum on how they plan to move forward. The list will be updated as event organizers release information on their plans.

July

South East European Film Festival

Los Angeles

Through August 16

The 15th annual celebration of South East European film includes an online program with the US online premieres of over 50 films from 20 countries.

Sheffield Doc/Fest and Marketplace

Sheffield, UK

June-November

Sheffield Doc/Fest’s Digital Industry Pass offers paid access to a slate of online programs from the UK festival that begin in June. Up first are market events. The MeetMarket nonfiction pitching forum will see 48 projects presented to industry representatives from June 8-10. Alternate Realities Talent Market includes 20 teams matched with curators, exhibitors, galleries, museums, international festivals, broadcasters, funding bodies, NGOs, and distributors.

Screening platform Doc/Player will offer a slate of noncompetitive films through August 31. Talks and panels will stream throughout June, July, and August. Access to pre-recorded pitches, The Whickers Pitch, and Chicken & Egg Pictures (Egg)celerator Lab Pitch, will be available in June, and streaming of weekend panels will be available in the fall.

Israel-Jewish International Film Festival

Ocean, NJ

July 19-August 13

The virtual festival will open with the North American premiere of “Asia,” starring Shira Haas from Netflix’s “Unorthodox,” and conclude with a series of films that explore the relationship between the Jewish and Black communities.

From Italy with Laughter: A Comedy Film Festival — Online with the IIC Los Angeles

Los Angeles

July 31-September 5

The Italian Cultural Institute Los Angeles showcases a series of Italian comedy premieres, with two movies playing online once each weekend.

August

Locarno Film Festival

Locarno, Switzerland

Various dates

Organizers canceled the in-person event this year, which was supposed to take place in August, in favor of a series of initiatives termed Locarno 2020 – For the Future of Films. Full details haven’t been announced, but the festival’s short film section, Pardi di domani, will be accessible from August 5-15 online, with a limit of 1,590 viewers per film. From August 5-15 at the GranRex, PalaCinema 1 and Muralto PalaVideo will host a dozen screenings daily, including premieres and repertory selections.

Greenpoint Film Festival

Brooklyn, New York

August 1-9

The ninth annual festival will be built around a drive-in theater at a parking lot on Meserole Ave. and Jewel Street. The festival will screen eight features and 27 shorts and include guest speakers and socially distant gatherings. Those without cars will be able to use a row of parked vehicles that are cleaned between screenings.

Hip Hop Film Festival

New York

August 6-9

Harlem Film House’s fifth annual event is going virtual with screenings, virtual DJ battles, master classes, and more. Ice Cube and Omari Hardwick will be honored.

BMO IFFSA Toronto

Toronto

August 6-16

North America’s largest South Asian film festival will be held online this year, with screenings of over 100 films in 16 languages and over 50 events.

Florida Film Festival

Maitland, Florida

August 8-20

Geoblock: Florida

The festival will screen 151 films on the Eventive streaming platform.

Bentonville Film Festival

Bentonville, Arkansas

August 10-16

The sixth annual festival, co-founded by Geena Davis, is adopting a hybrid model for this year, with digital screenings, panels, and events alongside in-person premieres and conversations. Over 80 percent of the festival’s 68 films are women-directed, 65 percent are from people of color, and 45 percent are from LGBTQ filmmakers.

Sarajevo Film Festival

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

August 14-21

The festival in Bosnia & Herzegovina is slated to move forward along with its Talents Sarajevo, which welcomes up-and-coming filmmakers and critics from Southeast Europe and Southern Caucasus.

Night Visions

Helsinki

August 19-22

Scandinavia’s biggest genre festival will take place entirely in person, with screenings of 23 features and six shorts.

Fantasia International Film Festival

Montreal

August 20-September 2

Geoblock: Canada

The genre festival will offer an online program open to those residing in Canada that includes the world premiere of Vincent Paronnaud’s “Hunted” alongside screenings of over 100 features and 200 shorts, and panels including a masterclass from John Carpenter.

BlackStar Film Festival

Philadelphia

August 20-26

This year’s celebration of Black, brown, and indigenous film will be held virtually, with 90 films, live panels, and special events.

Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival

Los Angeles

August 20-30

Organizers are planning to take advantage of streaming and physical events, as allowed, for this year’s Outfest. In addition to screening features and shorts, other events include the third-annual trans summit and conversation and first-ever women and filmmakers of color summits and conversations.

American Black Film Festival

Miami Beach, Florida

August 21-30

An online edition of the festival will include independent black films, studio premieres, conversations, panels, business seminars, and virtual networking events.

NewFilmmakers LA Monthly Film Festival – InFocus: California Cinema, Los Angeles Storytellers and International Animation

Los Angeles

August 22

The monthly film festival will be available on Seed&Spark’s online platform.

Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART)

Hong Kong

August 27-29

Originally scheduled for the end of March, FILMART is set to move forward in August. Details forthcoming.

Loudoun Arts Film Festival

Leesburg, Virginia

End of August-September 19

The annual festival is operating with a hybrid model this year, with a virtual festival beginning at the end of August and concluding September 19. Drive-in screenings will take place September 10-13 and 17-19.

September

Venice International Film Festival

Venice, Italy

September 2-12

For its 77th edition, the festival is moving forward with an in-person, slimmed-down program. It’s forgoing the Sconfini section, which typically includes arthouse and genre films, as a means to dedicate screening times to repeat screenings of main-section films.

Toronto International Film Festival

Toronto

September 10-20

North America’s largest festival will split its programming between digital screenings and five days of socially distanced, in-person presentations. The lineup has been dramatically reduced from previous editions, with 50 new feature films and five short film programs. By contrast, the 2019 festival hosted over 300 films.

DC Shorts International Film Festival

Washington, D.C.

September 10-23

The annual festival is moving online this year, with more than 150 short films from over 30 countries. The program includes the juried Filmmaker Awards Brunch, Screenplay Competition, free filmmaker workshops, panels, and talkbacks.

Atlanta Film Festival

Atlanta

September 17-27

Organizers rescheduled the spring festival for September.

Global Peace Film Festival

Winter Park, Florida

September 21-October 4

Organizers are still working out details, but plan to add virtual elements to the festival.

Zurich Film Festival

Zurich

September 24-October 4

Organizers of the Swiss festival said a government ban on gatherings of over 1,000 people will not impact its late-September event.

Vancouver International Film Festival

Vancouver, British Columbia

September 24-October 7

For its 39th festival, VIFF is offering an online program of 100 features, shorts, creator talks, as well as experiential and educational programming.

October

Japan Connects Hollywood

Los Angeles

October

The in-person festival has been canceled, but organizers are planning a series of online events this fall, with details to come. The festival is scheduled to return to Hollywood with an in-person program in 2021.

Inside Out

Toronto

October 1-11

Geoblock: Ontario

The LGBTQ festival is planning an online-only program for this year, its 30th anniversary, with screenings, special events, and Q&As. It’s also programming a night of free programming at the CityView Drive-In on July 29.

Moscow International Film Festival

Moscow

October 1-8

Originally slated for April, the Russian festival will now take place during the beginning of October.

GI Film Festival San Diego

San Diego

October 1-2

After postponing this year’s event in favor of a May 2021 date, the festival focused on military/veteran-made films is hosting a series of online screenings this October.

Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals

North America

October 3-17

The coalition is a group of seven American and Canadian South Asian Film Festivals — Seattle’s Tasveer South Asian Film Festival, Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Washington DC South Asian Film Festival, Toronto’s Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival, Maryland’s Nepal America International Film Festival, South Asian Film Festival of Montreal, and Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival — that have come together to offer an online festival featuring online screenings, Q&As, and industry panels.

BFI London Film Festival

London

October 7-18

The 2020 edition of the festival will include both virtual and in-person screenings, Q&As, roundtable discussions and more. Additionally, the LFF in Cinemas initiative will include festival preview screenings programmed at theaters across the UK.

Busan International Film Festival

Busan, South Korea

October 7-16

Organizers for Asia’s largest film festival are planning an in-person event with 300 films screened to over 10,000 attendees.

BendFilm Festival

Bend, Oregon

October 8-11

The festival is going virtual for its 17th annual edition and will also host drive-in screenings. Many programs and panels will either be paused this year or switched to a virtual model, including the BIPOC filmmaker grant pitch

Heartland International Film Festival

Indianapolis

October 8-18

The Midwest festival is planning a program of virtual screenings as well as drive-in screenings.

Canneseries

Cannes, France

October 9-14

The TV festival originally planned for March has been rescheduled for early October.

Asian Contents & Film Market

Busan, South Korea

October 10-13

The Busan International Film Festival’s annual market is moving forward with an in-person event.

Lumière Festival

Lyon, France

October 10-18

The French festival along with its International Classic Film Market will both happen in person in October.

MIPCOM

Cannes, France

October 12-15

The world’s largest TV market, held parallel with Canneseries, was also rescheduled for October.

Santa Fe Independent Film Festival

Santa Fe

October 14-18

For the festival’s 12th edition, organizers are planning a program that will include socially distant screenings, discussions, drive-ins, and events. Some programs may be available only online.

Chicago International Film Festival

Chicago

October 14-25

Organizers say they’re committed to producing the 56th edition of the festival in mid-October.

Home Is Distant Shores Film Festival

Cary, North Carolina

October 16-24

The festival highlighting immigrant and refugee experiences in the US will feature 24 films screened online. Tickets are free.

Tallgrass Film Festival

Wichita, Kansas

October 16-25

The 18th annual festival will be held virtually this year, with extended dates for online film screenings, Q&As, parties, and other events.

Fantastic Fest

Austin

September 24-October 1

Organizers announced the Alamo Drafthouse-run festival will not happen this year. While they’re not planning a full-blown virtual festival, fans will be able to enjoy a Celebration of Fantastic Fest online. Their goal is to host a virtual event every night, including shorts programs, 100 Best Kills, secret screenings, and Fantastic Feud.

Jihlava International Documentary Film Festival

Jihlava, Czech Republic

October 27-November 1

Organizers of the Czech festival say they plan to adapt their plans as necessary, including by limiting venue capacity, setting up additional venues, and holding repeat screenings. They’re looking into accommodations for those vulnerable to infection, including seniors and those with illnesses.

Raindance Film Festival

London

October 28-November 7

The annual British gathering will hold an in-person/virtual hybrid festival for this year’s edition.

Tokyo International Film Festival

Tokyo

October 31-November 9

The dates of the Tokyo festival remain the same and it is accepting submissions, but organizers say they will respond to conditions out of concern for safety, even if that means a cancelation or postponement.

November

St. Louis International Film Festival

St. Louis

November

Organizers have canceled the in-person festival in favor of a virtual one some time in November, with dates and more information to be announced.

American Film Market

Santa Monica, California

November 9-13

After initially remaining committed to holding the 41st film market in person, organizers announced it would instead be held online.

HollyShorts Film Festival

Los Angeles

November 9-15

The Oscar-qualifying shorts festival is going virtual for its 16th edition vis the Bitpix platform, available on Apple, Android, and many streaming devices.

TIFFCOM

Tokyo

November 4-6

The market held in conjunction with the Tokyo International Film Festival opened its call for projects in March for the first edition of the Tokyo Gap-Financing Market. The market aims to support Japanese, Asian, and International producers secure financing for up to 20 film and TV projects through one-on-one meetings.

DOC NYC

New York

November 11-19

The festival will move to a primarily online format for its 11th year. Closer to November, organizers will reevaluate the feasibility of holding additional in-person events.

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Tallinn, Estonia

November 13-November 29

The festival continues to accept submissions and is preparing for scenarios where it must go fully or partially virtual.

Key West Film Festival

Key West, Florida

November 18-22

The Florida festival is planning an in-person event.

Past Events

Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival

Toronto

May 21-June 30

In addition to an online program from October 1-11, Inside Out is offering a robust lineup of online programming in the spring, including a look at its 30-year history, a series of short film programs, its LGBTQ Finance Forum, and the Pitch, Please! pitch competition.

Lower East Side Film Festival

New York

June 18-29

The 10th anniversary edition will occur online, with feature premieres, short film showcases, panels and conversations.

Nantucket Film Festival

Nantucket, Massachusetts

June 23-30

NFF Now: At Home will offer an online program of features, shorts, Q&As, and conversations.

Frameline44 Pride Showcase

Concord, California

June 25-28

The San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival and the Castro Theatre will host a four-day virtual screening series online and at the West Wind Solana Drive-in Theater in Concord, California.

Cannes Marché du Film

Cannes, France

June 22-26

Cannes Film Festival may not be happening, but its important market is going online. Thousands of film projects will be exhibited at virtual booths and pavilions, while the networking app Match&Meet will facilitate video calls for dealmaking, while film screenings and project presentations will take place in 15 virtual cinemas. A parallel market led by a coalition of US agencies will take place from June 22 – 28.

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival at Your Cinema

Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic

July 3 – 11

Organizers canceled the annual summer festival and instead are programming a selection of films from around the world at nearly 100 Czech theaters.

Nevertheless Film Festival

Ann Arbor, Michigan

July 9-12

Geoblock: US

The festival focused on elevating the work of women will take place online. The festival requires that all films have at least 50 percent of behind-the-camera leadership roles be filled by women.

St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

St. Louis

July 10-19

The annual presentation serves as a primary venue for films made by local filmmakers, this year it’s going online. The program includes narrative and documentary features, short programming blocks, and post-screening Q&As.

Japan Cuts: Festival of New Japanese Film

New York City

July 17-30

Geoblock: US

The American festival focused on Japanese cinema is going virtual with some 30 features and shorts, Q&As, discussion panels, and video greetings from filmmakers.

Classic French Film Festival

St. Louis

July 17-23

The annual festival is moving online, and because of its focus on older French works, its programming is being scaled back to fewer titles that are available to stream.

Gimli Film Festival

Gimli, Manitoba, Canada

July 21-26

Manitoba’s largest film festival will be held exclusively online this year. An on-demand platform will allow ticket- and pass-holders to stream over 130 films, while the live stream platform will over free worldwide access to films, short film programs, Q&As, panel discussions, and more.

Indy Shorts International Film Festival

Indianapolis

July 21-26

The Oscar-qualifying shorts festival is running a hybrid model this year, with virtual screenings for its 128 short films in 18 programs, as well as five drive-in screenings. It will hand out $30,000 in cash prizes.

Frontières Co-Production Market

Montreal, Canada

July 23-26

The annual market, typically held in conjunction with Fantasia International Film Festival, is going digital. Planned are a presentation of 10 European and 10 North American projects in development to a group of producers, financiers, agents, and distributors.

Cordillera International Film Fest

Reno, Nevada

July 23-26

This year’s festival features nine feature films curated from leading festivals, with 67 percent directed by women. The festival will offer a hybrid of in-person and online programming.

NewFilmmakers LA Monthly Film Festival – InFocus: Canadian Cinema

Los Angeles

July 25

The monthly film festival, with a focus on Canadian films, will be available on Seed&Spark’s online platform.

