Francis Ford Coppola Will Throw in Signed ‘The Conversation’ Script if You Buy $800 of His Wine

Oenophiles and cinephiles are in for a treat with 24 bottles of wine, and a signed copy of Coppola's 1974 classic.

Listen up, oenophiles and cinephiles alike. Director Francis Ford Coppola has a special gift to send your way if you buy $800 of vino from his Coppola wine label. The package, as advertised on Coppola’s website, will include 24 bottles of his Director’s Cut wine, along with a first-edition, signed screenplay of his Oscar-nominated 1974 thriller “The Conversation.” Those who purchase “The Conversation” package will also receive an invitation to a live, online, intimate conversation with Francis Ford Coppola later this summer, along with a digital code from Lionsgate that can be redeemed to download the film via Apple, Google, Vudu, or FandangoNow.

According to Coppola’s website, “Each bottle of Director’s Cut pays homage to the history of filmmaking with its wraparound label designed after a Zoetrope strip, one of the earliest moving picture devices. These particular strips are exact replicas from Francis’s personal Zoetrope collection.” The wines are sourced from Sonoma. The set includes bottles of his Cinema and Technicolor wines, plus bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc.

Released in 1974, “The Conversation” arrived two years after “The Godfather” and marked Coppola’s return to smaller-scale filmmaking. Casting Gene Hackman as an agoraphobic surveillance expert who thinks he’s tapped into a possible crime, Coppola drew inspiration from Michelangelo Antonioni’s explosive 1966 mod masterpiece “Blowup” for the movie’s themes, ambiguity, and nimble sound design. Coppola finished the script before the Watergate scandal, which involved the same wire-tapping and surveillance equipment used in the movie. “The Conversation” went on to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, and three Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Sound.

Coppola hasn’t released a narrative feature since 2011’s “Twixt,” though he unveiled his experimental film project “Distant Vision” in 2016. Last year, while accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, Coppola made headlines for his remarks about the Marvel Cinematic Universe as being “despicable,” which he then had to clarify to say that what he meant is such movies lack risk.

Head over to Francis Ford Coppola’s website for details on “The Conversation” wine package.

