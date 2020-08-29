Gina Prince-Bythewood to Direct Episode of ABC’s Civil Rights Movement Series

The upcoming ABC series will center on Mamie Till Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son following his brutal murder.

The stories of the key women behind the Civil Rights Movement will be told on ABC. The network has ordered the limited series “Women of the Movement,” which will debut in 2021.

Per ABC, the six-episode project will focus on Mamie Till Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till following his brutal murder in the Jim Crow South, and is inspired by the book “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement” by Devery S. Anderson.

Gina Prince-Bythewood, the acclaimed director behind “The Old Guard,” “Love & Basketball,” and “Shots Fired,” is slated to direct the first episode of the limited series. “Women of the Movement” is created by Marissa Jo Cerar (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “13 Reasons Why,” “Shots Fired”), who will also serve as a writer and showrunner.

“The story of Emmett Till and Mamie Till is not one I want to tell. It is a story I need to tell,” said Gina Prince-Bythewood. “I am grateful to be on this journey with incredible collaborators who are determined to honor this mother and son with truth, authenticity and humanity.”

“Women of the Movement” is produced by Kapital Entertainment, Jay-Z, Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith. The series will be executive produced by Will Smith, James Lassiter, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor Michael Lohmann, Jo Cerar, Prince-Bythewood; Rosanna Grace, Alex Foster, John Powers Middleton, and David Clark.

“I am thrilled to bring this project to television. It is unfortunately very timely, and my hope is to give the audience a chance to learn who Emmett Till really was – the boy, rather than the victim or the martyr — while also showcasing Mamie’s astonishing strength in the face of a mother’s worst nightmare,” Jo Cerar said in a statement. “Telling Emmett and Mamie’s story is a responsibility I have not taken lightly since I began this journey last year, because this is more than a tragedy; it’s a story about a mother’s unwavering love of her son and her commitment to bettering the lives of all Black people. I can’t wait to start filming. With the brilliant Gina Prince-Bythewood as our director, we could not be in better hands.”

