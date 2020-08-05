Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Mimic’ to Gets TV Series Adaptation with ‘Resident Evil’ Director

Paul W.S. Anderson is working on a television adaptation of the cult horror film about genetically engineered insects.

“Mimic,” Guillermo del Toro’s classic sci-fi horror film, is getting a television adaptation from “Resident Evil” director Paul W.S. Anderson.

Deadline reported that Anderson will direct the series’ potential pilot and will executive produce the show with producing partner Jeremy Bolt. Jim Danger Gray (“Orange Is the New Black”) will write the adaptation, executive produce, and serve as showrunner. The Miramax TV project will reportedly be shopped to prospective buyers soon.

“Miramax TV couldn’t be more thrilled to be in business with Paul Anderson, Jeremy Bolt and Jim Danger Gray on ‘Mimic,’” Marc Helwig, Miramax TV’s head of worldwide television, told Deadline. “Paul is one of the leading filmmakers of his generation in the world of science fiction, and we are excited to bring a bold new take on this classic title to life in television that will make your skin crawl, scare the hell out of you and speak loudly to these strange times we all find ourselves in. I couldn’t think of a better writer to bring this world to life than Jim Danger Gray, whose work I’ve admired for a long time.”

The original “Mimic” film centered on genetically engineered insects who rapidly evolve and gain the ability to mimic their human prey. The original film was co-written and directed by del Toro, who is not involved in the television adaptation.

As the project is in its early stages, additional details, including a potential release date, are unavailable.

“’Mimic’ explores, on its surface, the idea of insects taking over,” Gray said. “Body horror, the anxiety of ‘a bug’ living inside of us, the death of truth, the denial of science and the rise of personal entitlement are at the heart of our show as it examines how society is eaten alive by an invasion that is laying bare its greatest insecurities and failures.”

As for Anderson, he’s no stranger to horror; Anderson has directed various “Resident Evil” films over the years, which are adaptations of the popular horror video game franchise. He’s also directed films such as “Death Race,” “Alien vs. Predator,” and “Pompeii” and will direct the upcoming “Monster Hunter” film.

