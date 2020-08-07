Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titan’ Animated Film to Premiere on Netflix in 2021

Guillermo del Toro has billed the upcoming film as the "spectacular finale" to his "Tales of Arcadia" TV trilogy.

Another Guillermo del Toro project is heading to Netflix; the streaming service will release “Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans” in 2021.

Del Toro has billed the film as the conclusion to his “Tales of Arcadia” television trilogy which includes the “Trollhunters,” “3Below,” and “Wizards,” shows. “Wizards” premiered on Netflix today.

Here’s Netflix’s synopsis for the upcoming film: Arcadia may look like an ordinary town, but it lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures, including trolls, aliens and wizards. Now, the heroes from the hit series “Trollhunters,” “3Below” and “Wizards,” team-up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.

“Team Trollhunters committed, about a decade ago, to try and push the boundaries of 3D CGI animation made for TV. We made decisions from the get-go regarding every asset and every audiovisual decision. We outlined a vast trilogy of interconnecting mythology and characters that we always hoped could culminate with a massive ‘all-stars’ reunion,” del Toro said in a statement. “Fortunately for us, DreamWorks Animation and Netflix both shared the very ambitious notion of doing the three series, interwoven, and then finishing off with a bigger, epic-sized feature film to top it all off. We wanted the feature to improve and expand, but to also deliver more scope, more spectacle- more emotion too. We are very proud of the ‘Tales of Arcadia’ and extremely eager to deliver this spectacular finale for the audience.”

The film will be directed by Johane Matte, Franisco Ruiz Velasco, and Andrew L. Schmidt and will be written by Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman. Executive producers include del Toro, Guggenheim, Chad Hammes, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman.

The “Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans” cast includes Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O’Donoghue, Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Cole Sand, Nick Offerman, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin, and Cheryl Hines.

