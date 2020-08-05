In Big Loss to HBO Max, Entire ‘Harry Potter’ Film Series to Stream on Peacock

After leaving HBOMax this month, the popular series will have a new streaming home, but there are still limitations.

Harry Potter has a new home. Variety reports that all eight “Harry Potter” feature films will be available to stream on NBCUniversal’s fledgling streamer Peacock, with the films hitting the service later this year and continuing to be available through 2021. While the cinematic adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s beloved children’s series were available on another newbie streamer (that would be HBOMax) when it first hit screens earlier this year, the films are already set to leave that service on August 25.

“The Harry Potter franchise is beloved by people of all ages and represents the caliber of quality entertainment customers can expect to find on Peacock,” said Frances Manfredi, Peacock’s president of content acquisition and strategy, in an official statement. “We’ve built a world-class collection of iconic movies and shows, and we will continue to expand the film library with treasured titles from NBCUniversal and beyond that will surprise and delight Peacock customers time and time again.”

Deadline adds that Peacock will only have the films for a six-month window, and it’s unclear where they might land after this latest streaming dalliance ends.

Peacock will offer the films starting this October, when customers of the streamer will be able to watch “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001), “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002), “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (2004), “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005), “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2007), “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (2009), and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” parts 1 (2010) and 2 (2011).

Launched just last month, Peacock’s free, ad-supported tier already boasts about 13,000 hours of available programming. For a monthly charge of $4.99, customers can sign up for Peacock Premium, which has nearly 20,000 hours of content and still includes limited ads. A second tier of Peacock Premium, available for $9.99 per month, eliminates all ads.

While the release dates for some of Peacock’s most highly-anticipated original series, such as “Angelyne” and the “Battlestar Galactica” reboot, are still TBD, the streaming service featured nine original projects at launch. Its most notable launch titles are “Brave New World,” an adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s classic dystopian novel, and “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” a feature film that will serve as a continuation of USA Network’s cult hit series.

The streamer is preparing to launch a number of other high profile films in the coming months, including “The Big Lebowski,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” various “Fast & Furious” features, “Batman Begins,” and more.

