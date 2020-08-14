HBO Max to Stream Upcoming Seasons of ‘The Other Two,’ ‘South Side’

HBO Max's new programming deal with Comedy Central Productions will also bring "Awkawfina is Nora from Queens" to WarnerMedia's streaming service.

HBO Max will soon be the new home for ViacomCBS’ “The Other Two” and “South Side” comedies, which will hit WarnerMedia’s streaming service in 2021.

WarnerMedia announced that the first seasons of those shows will arrive on HBO Max in 2021, followed by new seasons that will exclusively stream as Max Original series. A specific date for the shows’ HBO Max debuts, as well as their new seasons, was not provided.

The deal also brings autobiographical comedy “Awkawfina is Nora from Queens,” which stars and is co-created by the Golden Globe-winning actress and singer, to HBO Max. The first season of that series is currently available on HBO Max and Season 2, which is slated to air on Comedy Central in summer 2021, will begin streaming on HBO Max sometime after its Comedy Central airing.

“These ground-breaking and hilarious programs are cultural touchstones and we are excited about the diverse group of comedic voices they will bring to HBO Max. We know our audiences will want to watch again and again,” Michael Quigley, WarnerMedia’s executive vice president of content acquisitions, said in a statement. “We are strategically thinking of the fans first, and adding these exceptional series to our portfolio allows us to introduce these standout comedies to new viewers on HBO Max.”

“The Other Two,” which hails from former “Saturday Night Live” co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, follows two millennial siblings as they navigate their teenage brother’s rise to internet fame. “South Side,” which is created by Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, and Sultan Salahuddin and shot on location in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, features comedic look at two friends who are poised to take over the world. They just have to stop working at the local rent-to-own first.

While ViacomCBS, which owns Comedy Central, has its own streaming service in CBS All Access, the company has struck deals with several other streaming services. ViacomCBS has a multi-year original animated films and series deal with Netflix and recently inked a content licensing deal with NBCUniversal’s new Peacock streaming service to bring ViacomCBS titles such as “Ray Donovan” and “The Godfather” trilogy to the platform.

“Comedy Central Productions’ deal with HBO Max is emblematic of our studio production strategy to maximize the value of our content by selectively working with third parties while prioritizing franchise IP for our own platforms,” Keyes Hill-Edgar, chief operating officer of ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Brands, said in a statement. “As we shift our strategy and double down on adult animation, topical shows and scripted movies – we are excited to supercharge our studio sales business and continue these great series with HBO Max.”

