‘Succession’ Deep Dive: Creator Jesse Armstrong and His Craft Team Break Down the Season 2 Finale

Armstrong joins director Mark Mylod, the crafts team, and cast to analyze their Emmy-nominated work on Episode 10, “This Is Not for Tears."

It was the season finale that had everyone talking, with an ending that was both shocking and, in retrospect, a completely logical conclusion for Logan, Kendall, and the rest of the Roy family. Now climb aboard their $150 million yacht to find out how such a perfect episode of television was made.

Welcome to Deep Dive, IndieWire’s new crafts podcast and video series that takes a detailed look at an exceptional piece of storytelling. This week, we’re lifting the hood on Season 2, Episode 10 of “Succession” — “This Is Not for Tears” — with creator Jesse Armstrong, executive producer and director Mark Mylod, as well as seven more members of the creative team and cast.

In the podcast below, the filmmakers, along with actors Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, pull back the curtain on filming the iconic “You’re Not a Killer” scene as well as Logan’s final smirk. Editor Bill Henry reveals the ways he needed to pull back in the editing room, even losing parts of scenes, to ensure what happens at the press conference remained a surprise, but still stayed true to Kendall’s journey to betray his father. Composer Nicholas Britell shares the music he wrote to capture the demons that brought Kendall to this dramatic decision.

And what’s it like to shoot an episode of TV aboard a large boat? Production designer Stephen Carter breaks down how “Succession” avoids the trap of “wealth porn,” while cinematographer Patrick Capone explains how the camera is used to expose why the family’s billions cannot buy them comfort.

We explore the ways the show has subtly evolved from the Adam McKay-directed pilot, and the influence Robert Altman had on executive producer and director Mark Mylod to develop a mode of production that allows for such amazing performances, while giving the tightly written series an improvisational and fluid feel.

Throughout this week, IndieWire will be sharing video essays featuring Armstrong, Mylod, and and their Emmy-nominated directing, production design, editing, directing, composing, and acting teams.

“Deep Dive” is a recurring series of in-depth and informed discussions with the stars and creative team behind significant film and TV projects. This week, it focuses on HBO’s “Succession,” the award-winning drama series created by Jesse Armstrong. The podcast is presented by HBO and hosted by IndieWire’s Deputy Editor of Film and TV Craft, Chris O’Falt.

