Join Hillary Clinton and Director Nanette Burstein in Conversation on Hulu’s ‘Hillary’

All four episodes of "Hillary" are available to stream on Hulu.

Today, Hulu is hosting a digital happy hour conversation between former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Academy Award-nominated director Nanette Burstein about their documentary series “Hillary,” as moderated by IndieWire TV Awards Editor Libby Hill. The four-part, Emmy-nominated documentary series tracks not just Clinton’s life and career, but examines the sociopolitical landscape of the United States over the last 50 years, with particular focus on women’s evolving role within the system.

The chat will take place Monday at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET). RSVP at this link to watch the conversation or bookmark this page to stream the event this evening.

Clinton ended her historic 2016 presidential campaign with around 1,700 hours of behind-the-scenes video footage, which Burstein combed through to craft her narrative. The director also sat down with Clinton for 35 hours worth of interviews, which appear throughout the documentary series, in addition to archival footage and an extensive amount of ancillary interviews with Clinton’s friends and family, colleagues, former staffers, and journalists who’ve followed the long-time politician’s career.

“Look, I liked her,” Clinton said about Burstein in a recent interview with IndieWire. “I liked her work. I liked her ethos. I understood that she could ask me anything, which, believe me, she did. I would be there as the person who was the subject of the documentary, but not the only reason for doing the documentary. That’s what I was interested in. I thought Nanette understood how my life was somewhat representative of the lives of women coming of age in the latter part of the 20th century. I thought that could be a very dramatic and effective story.”

“We have these overriding themes of the arc of the women’s movement, the arc of partisan politics and how we ended up so divided in this country,” the director explained about finding the documentary’s throughline. “How does Secretary Clinton, the arc of her life story, fit into that? Then within that, how do we see the [2016] election play into that?”

IndieWire’s Digital Happy Hour Conversation with Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton and Nanette Burstein is presented by Hulu and hosted by IndieWire’s TV Awards Editor Libby Hill. All four episodes of “Hillary” are available to stream on Hulu.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.