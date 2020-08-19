IndieWire’s Instagram Live Interviews: Watch All the Conversations Here

TODAY: Join Boots Riley at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. Pacific) for a conversation on IndieWire’s Instagram live feed. The director of 2018’s “Sorry to Bother You” recently announced his latest project, a TV series called “I’m a Virgo.” Submit questions for Boots in advance of the conversation on Twitter and Instagram.
With IndieWire Live, executive editor Eric Kohn moderates casual conversations on IndieWire’s Instagram live feed with filmmakers and actors about the creative process, how they spend their free time, and what to make of an ever-changing world. Follow IndieWire on Instagram for updates when new interviews go live, and peruse the links below to watch videos of previous conversations. Stay tuned to this page for updates on upcoming conversations.
Eric Andre on His Friendship With Safdies and His First Netflix Comedy Special
Hannibal Buress on Comedy Special ‘Miami Nights,’ Becoming a Meme, and More
Guillermo del Toro Has Over Half of ‘Nightmare Alley’ Left to Shoot, Eyes Fall Return to Set
Mark Duplass Offers to Help Indie Filmmakers Whose Premieres Were Canceled
Julia Garner Teases ‘Ozark’ Season 4 and Talks Sticking to Indies Like ‘The Assistant’
Ethan Hawke Is Confident a Fourth ‘Before’ Movie Will Blow Up the Series’ Timeline
Barry Jenkins Shuts Down ‘Moonlight’ Sequel and Talks ‘Underground Railroad’ Shoot
Why Diego Luna Needs a ‘Narcos’ Break and Is Most Excited for His ‘Star Wars’ Series
Romany Malco Wants Hollywood to See Black Films as Destined for More Than Just ‘Urban Distribution’
Marc Maron and Lynn Shelton on Writing a Movie Inspired by ’70s Films, Tarkovsky, ‘Toni Erdmann’
Rob McElhenney’s Big Break Was Almost a Gritty ’90s Nightlife Drama He Wrote for Paul Schrader
Rose McGowan Pitches a Return to ‘Scream’ as Her Character’s Avenging Twin
Rachel Morrison on Lessons From ‘Black Panther’ and Directing Her First Feature
Chelsea Peretti Thinks the New Season of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Should Defund the Police
Lulu Wang Says Nicole Kidman Chased Her for ‘The Expatriates’ After ‘The Farewell’
Elijah Wood Says ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Is More ‘Silmarillion,’ but He’d ‘Absolutely’ Cameo
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.