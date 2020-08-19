IndieWire’s Instagram Live Interviews: Watch All the Conversations Here

Join the "Sorry to Bother You" filmmaker at 1:30 p.m. ET today for a conversation about his new project and more.

TODAY: Join Boots Riley at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. Pacific) for a conversation on IndieWire’s Instagram live feed. The director of 2018’s “Sorry to Bother You” recently announced his latest project, a TV series called “I’m a Virgo.” Submit questions for Boots in advance of the conversation on Twitter and Instagram.

With IndieWire Live, executive editor Eric Kohn moderates casual conversations on IndieWire’s Instagram live feed with filmmakers and actors about the creative process, how they spend their free time, and what to make of an ever-changing world. Follow IndieWire on Instagram for updates when new interviews go live, and peruse the links below to watch videos of previous conversations. Stay tuned to this page for updates on upcoming conversations.

Eric Andre on His Friendship With Safdies and His First Netflix Comedy Special

Hannibal Buress on Comedy Special ‘Miami Nights,’ Becoming a Meme, and More

Related IndieWire Live: Elijah Wood Will Discuss Work in Instagram Interview

IndieWire Live: Guillermo del Toro to Discuss His Career and Take Fan Questions Related Emmy Predictions 2020: Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Emmy Predictions 2020: Best TV Movie

Guillermo del Toro Has Over Half of ‘Nightmare Alley’ Left to Shoot, Eyes Fall Return to Set

Mark Duplass Offers to Help Indie Filmmakers Whose Premieres Were Canceled

Julia Garner Teases ‘Ozark’ Season 4 and Talks Sticking to Indies Like ‘The Assistant’

Ethan Hawke Is Confident a Fourth ‘Before’ Movie Will Blow Up the Series’ Timeline

Barry Jenkins Shuts Down ‘Moonlight’ Sequel and Talks ‘Underground Railroad’ Shoot

Why Diego Luna Needs a ‘Narcos’ Break and Is Most Excited for His ‘Star Wars’ Series

Romany Malco Wants Hollywood to See Black Films as Destined for More Than Just ‘Urban Distribution’

Marc Maron and Lynn Shelton on Writing a Movie Inspired by ’70s Films, Tarkovsky, ‘Toni Erdmann’

Rob McElhenney’s Big Break Was Almost a Gritty ’90s Nightlife Drama He Wrote for Paul Schrader

Rose McGowan Pitches a Return to ‘Scream’ as Her Character’s Avenging Twin

Rachel Morrison on Lessons From ‘Black Panther’ and Directing Her First Feature

Chelsea Peretti Thinks the New Season of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Should Defund the Police

Lulu Wang Says Nicole Kidman Chased Her for ‘The Expatriates’ After ‘The Farewell’

Elijah Wood Says ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Is More ‘Silmarillion,’ but He’d ‘Absolutely’ Cameo

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.