IndieWire, NYU Tisch, Rolling Stone, and Yellowbrick Launch Online Film and TV Education Program

The industry career exploration course will include contributors Judd Apatow and Ang Lee.

IndieWire is joining forces with Rolling Stone, New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, and online education platform Yellowbrick to launch “Film and TV Industry Essentials,” an online certificate program that will cover multiple, interlacing careers in the film and TV industry. Contributors include filmmakers such as Judd Apatow and Ang Lee as well as a range of craftspeople and executives from across the industry.

To sign up for email updates on the program, go here.

The completely online program, which will admit its first students in September, is comprised of modules covering the creative process, mechanics of crafts, business concepts, and criticism. The curriculum has been designed to help aspiring directors, producers, writers, and executives better understand their own inclinations and career paths. The organizers hope that Yellowbrick’s track record of attracting learners from diverse backgrounds will help draw talent that may not have otherwise found routes into the industry.

After finishing the program, students will receive a completion certificate from NYU Tisch.

“IndieWire is proud to work with Yellowbrick, Rolling Stone, and NYU on this exciting new online course,” said Dana Harris-Bridson, IndieWire’s editor in chief. “It’s a great way to show our passionate audience of film and TV fans how they can become a part of the industry they love.”

Program contributors represent an array of specialties across the industry. Directors include Apatow (“The King of Staten Island”), Oscar-winner Lee (“Life of Pi”), Oscar and Emmy nominee Sam Pollard (“Sinatra: All or Nothing at All”), and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”). TV writer/producers include Yahlin Chen (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Kevin Bray (“Insecure”). They’ll be joined by Tisch faculty David Irving, Caran Hartsfield, Alrick Brown, Harry Winer, Janet Grillo, Thomas Mangan, and many others.

“Film has the power to critique, inspire, interpret, and bring to life a range of critical perspectives. At NYU Tisch, we mentor young artists in the traditions and innovations of the rapidly-shifting media landscape, equipping them with the tools to hone their craft in visual storytelling, discover their individual voices, and develop conviction in the unique stories they have to tell,” said Tisch Dean Allyson Green. “This program will open up the knowledge and mentorship — provided by our outstanding faculty and alumni — that NYU Tisch is renowned for to help aspiring filmmakers gain insight into the evolving film and television industry and discover how they can apply their unique talents.”

The curriculum includes conversations on the histories of film and TV, including theories, genres, criticism, and cultural influences and impacts; the elements of pre-production, production, and post-production, exploring scripting, storyboarding, casting, and visual story structure.

Students will also learn the roles and mechanics of editing, sound, scoring, and visual effects; business concepts such as finance, studio management, talent representation, and clearance and copyright; and the processes of delivering entertainment to the public: marketing, sales, publicity, alternative distribution, streaming, and more.

Yellowbrick has designed a range of educational experiences crafted with universities and brands. Their existing offerings include a streetwear program with Parsons School of Design, a music industry course with NYU, and a sneaker business program with Fashion Institute of Technology.

“Given the complexity of this industry, even the most ardent Film and Television fans aren’t always aware of career paths they might be great for, and if they lack certain resources or connections they might never find out,” said Yellowbrick President and CEO Rob Kingyens. “We’re delighted to work with NYU Tisch School of the Arts — one of the world’s leading schools in this area — and Rolling Stone and IndieWire — leading media brands — to educate ambitious learners on what this industry has to offer them.”

Gus Wenner, President and COO of Rolling Stone, added: “Giving our readers the opportunity to gain insight into the career fields they’re passionate about is another way Rolling Stone is providing fans with more of what they love.”

Yellowbrick plans to offer a “contactless” studio experience using technology from OpenReel to direct and film footage remotely. Stay tuned to this page for more updates on the program.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.