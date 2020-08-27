×
Jimmy Stewart’s Family Slams RNC Speech Comparing Trump to ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Hero

Stewart's family says referring to Trump as a George Bailey figure is "the height of hypocrisy and dishonesty."

Kelly Stewart Harcourt, daughter of the legendary Hollywood actor Jimmy Stewart, took aim at the Republican National Convention in a letter to the editor of The New York Times. In the piece, Harcourt criticized the speech made Monday, August 24 on the first night of the RNC by California businesswoman Natalie Harp, a cancer survivor who credits Trump with saving her life after he signed the “Right to Try” law in May 2018.

“When I failed the chemotherapies that were on the market, no one wanted me in their clinical trials,” Harp said in her speech. “They didn’t give me the right to try experimental treatments, Mr. President. You did, and without you, I’d have died waiting for them to be approved.”The Washington Post, experts are also casting doubt on Harp’s story based on “the description of the treatment she received and her timeline for receiving it” which “make it unlikely Trump had any effect on her case.”

