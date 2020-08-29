John Carpenter’s ‘Escape from New York’ and ‘The Fog’ Scores Getting Vinyl Reissue

Add Carpenter's eerie, iconic soundtracks to your record collection this September.

Two more classic John Carpenter soundtracks are getting the vinyl treatment for fans of the horror director and composing maestro’s cult favorites. The scores for “Escape from New York,” the 1981 dystopian thriller starring Kurt Russell, and “The Fog,” the 1980 supernatural horror movie, will receive vinyl reissues from Waxwork Records in September.

The label previously released a new LP for the soundtrack for “The Thing,” which Carpenter also composed along with directing the film, that resurrected lost cues from the original score.

The “Escape from New York” score was written by Carpenter and co-produced by Carpenter and Alan Howarth. Howarth used equipment such as ARP and Prophet-5 synthesizers, plus a Linn LM-1 drum machine, as well as an acoustic piano and Fender guitars, to create the film’s soundscape, while Carpenter composed the melodies on synthesizer keyboards. Howarth manually synchronized the equipment to picture while listening to a copy of the film’s dialogue. Inspirations from Carpenter shared with Howard included the songs of Tangerine Dream and The Police.

The street date for the new release is September 4.

The music for “The Fog” boasts dark, ambient drones, piano, and uses early synthesizers such as the Sequential Circuits Prophet 5, Prophet 10, and Minimoog Model D. The street date is September 29. 2020, which marks the film’s 40th anniversary.

John Carpenter’s “Escape From New York” Expanded Original Motion Picture Score features:

• The Complete Score Album by John Carpenter and Alan Howarth

• 180 Gram “Descent into New York” Fire Orange w/ Blue and White Splatter Colored Vinyl

• Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets

• 12”x12” Twelve Page Booklet

• Unreleased Behind-The-Scenes Set Photography

• Artwork by Marc Aspinall

John Carpenter’s “The Fog” 40th Anniversary Original Motion Picture Score features:

• The Expanded and Complete Score Album by John Carpenter

• 180 Gram “Ghost Eyes” Colored Vinyl (Coke Bottle Clear and Double Red Circles)

• Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets

• 12”x12” Twelve Page Booklet

• Unreleased Behind-The-Scenes Set Photography

• Artwork by Jérémy Pailler

Check out more details on the releases below.

