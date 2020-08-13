‘Justice League’ Actor Ray Fisher Claims DC Exec Threatened His Career Following Whedon Allegations

The actor who plays Cyborg alleges Geoff Johns "made a thinly veiled threat" to his career during LA reshoots of the Joss Whedon film.

“Justice League” star Ray Fisher has once again taken to social media to air his grievances about the atmosphere behind the scenes on set of the 2017 comic book film. The actor, who played the character of Cyborg in the superhero film, claims DC Films executive Geoff Johns belittled his concerns and threatened his career. Fisher previously spoke about director Joss Whedon’s on-set behavior towards cast and crew, calling it “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” adding that it was “enabled” by Johns and Jon Berg. Fisher recently doubled down on his statement, taking a direct shot at Johns.

“During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command,” the actor tweeted. “He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career. This behavior cannot continue.”

The film has been mired in controversy ever since its original director Zack Snyder departed the project due to a family tragedy in 2017. Warner Bros. hired Whedon to oversee “Justice League” reshoots and finish post-production. Whedon injected a lighter tone and more jokes into the “Justice League” theatrical cut, which prompted fan demand for Snyder’s original vision of the tentpole. Snyder fans have spent the last three years urging Warner Bros. to allow Snyder to release his “Justice League” cut, also known as “The Snyder Cut.” All the campaigning eventually paid off; Warner Bros. announced in May that “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” would be released on HBO Max sometime in 2021.

Whedon’s cut of “Justice League” opened in November 2017 to critical pans and disappointing box office numbers. The comic book movie grossed just over $650 million worldwide, a steep decline from the $872 million that Snyder’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” earned in 2016.

This is the third time Fisher has spoken negatively about his experience on the project. On June 29, the actor also took to Twitter to share a clip from Comic Con 2017, during which he spoke positively about Whedon’s work on the film, deeming him a “great guy.” Fisher tweeted, “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement” before sharing a clip from the event.

During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command. He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career. This behavior cannot continue. A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) August 12, 2020

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

