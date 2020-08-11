Larry Wilmore, Amber Ruffin to Host Late Night Shows on Peacock

NBCUniversal's new platform is one of the first streaming services to boast its own high-profile late night shows.

Longtime nightly TV fixtures Larry Wilmore and Amber Ruffin will host two new late night comedy shows for the Peacock streaming service, NBCUniversal announced on Monday.

Both shows are slated to launch in September, though specific release dates were not announced. Per NBCUniversal, Wilmore’s still-untitled show will feature the veteran comedian as he brings “his distinct voice to streaming with a new weekly special series. Larry will have real discussions with high-profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics, and entertainment. Each episode will not only cover the election but will also engage in the important conversations of the week. It will be funny, sometimes serious, potentially awkward, and most definitely honest.”

“I’m honored to have the chance to not only be back on television but to partner with the great team at Peacock,” Wilmore said in a statement. “Apparently there’s a lot going on in the world right now and a big election happening soon, so I’m happy to have a place in the conversation.”

NBCUniversal ordered 11 episodes of Wilmore’s show, which will be executive produced by Wilmore, Jo Miller, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, David Miner, and Michael Rotenberg. Episode lengths were not disclosed.

Ruffin’s half-hour show, titled “The Amber Ruffin Show,” received a nine-episode order from NBCUniversal. Here’s the show’s synopsis:

“The Amber Ruffin Show” will showcase Amber’s signature smart and silly take on the week’s news. No matter what’s happening in the world, Amber will respond to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense, and evening gowns. “The Amber Ruffin Show” is a topical late-night show with just the good parts — the comedy.

“Having a late-night show on Peacock is so exciting!” said Ruffin. “We can’t wait to write sketches, songs, and jokes about this terrible time we call now!”

Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers, and Mike Shoemaker will executive produce Ruffin’s show.

The company announced Peacock’s late-night television programming during the company’s virtual panels for the CTAM Press Tour. Ruffin is a writer on Meyers’ late night show while Wilmore hosted “The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore” from 2015-2016 before the show was cancelled.

NBCUniversal also announced that “The Dan Patrick Show,” a long-running syndicated radio and TV sports talk show, will begin exclusively streaming on Peacock for free August 24. Patrick will host the show live every weekday from 9 a.m. to noon ET. The show will also be available on-demand.

NBCUniversal has positioned Peacock as an enticing streamer for fans of popular television comedies; the company marketed “Saturday Night Live” as one of Peacock’s standout library titles and streams late night shows from Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers several earlier than their broadcast air dates for Peacock Premium subscribers.

