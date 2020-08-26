Does ‘Matrix 4’ Feature Young Morpheus? Not Even Laurence Fishburne Knows the Answer

Fishburne and Hugo Weaving are the only original "Matrix" stars not returning for Lana Wachowski's fourth installment.

Ever since Warner Bros. confirmed in August 2019 that “The Matrix” franchise would be revived for a fourth installment with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and writer-director Lana Wachowski, rumors have swirled the plot involves a bit of time travel and younger version of Morpheus. The young Morpheus storyline has been floating around since rumors swirled Michael B. Jordan was circling the role made famous by Laurence Fishburne. Jordan is not starring in “The Matrix 4,” but “Watchmen” Emmy nominee and upcoming “Candyman” star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is, thus the young Morpheus rumor continues.

One person not involved in any stage of “The Matrix 4” is Fishburne himself. The actor who originated Morpheus revealed to Vulture earlier this month he was not invited back to play the character in the new sequel. Fishburne added, “Maybe that will make me write another play. I’m looking for the blessing in that. I wish them well. I hope it’s great.”

Fishburne doubled down on his well-wishes for “The Matrix 4” team in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. Even if “The Matrix 4” is bringing Morpheus back via Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Fishburne says he hasn’t been warned or told anything about his fan favorite character returning, adding, “I have no clue. I haven’t read anything.”

“I have not been asked to join them, which is fine,” Fishburne added. “I am hopeful that it will be wonderful and it will satisfy audiences and that people will love it.”

With Reeves, Moss, and Wachowski all involved in “The Matrix 4,” only Fishburne and Hugo Weaving are the original stars not returning. Weaving revealed in January that he was forced to sit out the new “Matrix” movie because of scheduling conflicts. Weaving starred in the original trilogy as the villainous Agent Smith. Unlike Fishburne, who says he was invited to join the production, Weaving appears to have gotten an offer to come back.

“It’s unfortunate but actually I had this offer [for the play ‘The Visit’] and then the offer came from ‘The Matrix,’ so I knew it was happening but I didn’t have dates,” Weaving said. “I thought [I] could do both and it took eight weeks to work out that the dates would work… I was in touch with Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the dates weren’t going to work. So we’d sorted the dates and then she sort of changed her mind. They’re pushing on ahead without me.”

Warner Bros. has “The Matrix 4” set for theatrical release in April 2022.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.