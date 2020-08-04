Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Inks Television Deal with Apple

Leonardo DiCaprio is already attached to Apple TV+ projects such as "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Shining Girls."

Apple has announced one of its most high-profile television deals yet: The company has inked a first-look deal with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions, which is already slated to work on one Apple TV+ project.

The multi-year deal between Apple and Appian Way covers television projects and unscripted features. It follows previous partnerships between Apple and DiCaprio, including the upcoming Martin Scorsese-directed “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which is slated to star DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The film is expected to be a major factor in Apple TV+’s push into the film industry and was a high-profile (and big-budget) acquisition for the streaming service earlier in the year. IndieWire has confirmed the Appian Way news with sources.

Apple TV+ also recently announced a series order for “Shining Girls,” which will be produced by Appian Way and will star Elizabeth Moss. The limited series will feature Moss as a reporter who works to bring her attempted murderer — a time-traveling drifter from Depression-era Chicago — to justice.

Since its launch, Appian Way has released a diverse slate of content, including “The Right Stuff,” “Grant,” Alejandro Iñárritu’s three-time Academy Award and Golden Globe winner “The Revenant,” Scorsese’s Academy Award and Golden Globe nominated “The Wolf of Wall Street” and Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe winning “The Aviator,” along with “Shutter Island,” Scott Cooper’s “Out of the Furnace,” and George Clooney’s Golden Globe nominated “The Ides of March.” Appian Way is co-run by Jennifer Davisson.

Apple has shown a willingness to actively court key talents for overall and first look deals to help bolster its Apple TV+ streaming service, which launched last November. Appian Way is one of several notable studios that Apple has inked first-look or overall deals with. Others include Idris Elba’s Green Door Pictures, Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions, A24, and Imagine Documentaries.

The Cupertino tech company is also working with high-profile talents such as Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey on various projects. Other individuals who have or are working on Apple TV+ titles include Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan, Alena Smith, and Simon Kinberg.

