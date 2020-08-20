‘Let Him Go’ Trailer: Kevin Costner and Diane Lane Star in Heartbreaking Family Cult Thriller

Filmmaker Thomas Bezucha returns to the big screen with a star-studded family drama based on Larry Watson's novel of the same name.

Thomas Bezucha, whose 2000 feature “Big Eden” was a queer festival favorite, is back with his first film as writer-director in nearly a decade. While his last effort, “Monte Carlo,” was a lighthearted family comedy, his next feature, “Let Him Go” is a much darker effort. The film’s first trailer plays like a Western riff on the “Taken” franchise. “Let Him Go” is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Larry Watson.

“Let Him Go” stars Kevin Costner as a retired sheriff and Diane Lane as his wife. Following the loss of their son, the couple leave their Montana ranch to rescue their grandson, who has fallen into the clutches of a dangerous off-the-grid family headed by a matriarch named Blanche Weboy (played by “Phantom Thread” Oscar nominee Lesley Manville). The couple are forced to fight for their family when they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go.

The cast is rounded out by Jeffrey Donovan (“Burn Notice”), Kayli Carter (“Mrs. America”), Booboo Stewart (“Twilight” saga), and Will Brittain (“Kong: Skull Island”). Bezucha wrote, directed, and produced the film. The feature is being produced by Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan, who produced “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society,” which was written by Bezucha in his most recent creative effort.

Bezucha made his directorial debut in 2000 with “Big Eden,” a film that offers a similar Montana setting to “Let Him Go.” The film, which explores a gay artist’s return to his rural hometown, won awards at several queer festivals and won top prizes at the Cleveland International Film Festival and Florida Film Festival.

His next film, “The Family Stone,” saw Sarah Jessica Parker nominated for a Golden Globe and earned Bezucha his second GLADD Media Award nod.

Focus Features will release “Let Him Go” on November 6. Check out the film’s first trailer below.

