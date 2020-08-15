×
Back to IndieWire

Linda Manz: Film Community Remembers ‘Days of Heaven’ Star, Dead at 58

Manz provided the groundbreaking, improvised narration for Terrence Malick's 1978 classic.

57 mins ago

Linda Manz

“Days of Heaven”

Paramount Pictures

Linda Manz, the actress best known for her role in “Days in Heaven” as well as “Out of the Blue” and “Gummo,” died August 14 at the age of 58. Manz had been battling lung cancer and pneumonia. She leaves behind her husband, camera operator Bobby Guthrie, as well as two sons and three grandchildren.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by her son, Michael Guthrie, to cover funeral expenses. “Linda was a loving wife, a caring mom, a wonderful grandma and a great friend who was loved by many,” Guthrie said on the GoFundMe. See what others from the film community had to say on social media below.

Manz, who was born in 1961, provided the groundbreaking, improvised narration for Terrence Malick’s “Days of Heaven,” starring in the film at the age of 15. She also starred in Philip Kaufman’s 1979 “The Wanderers,” and many years later, had a small role in David Fincher’s 1979 “The Game.” Her “Wanderers” co-star Ken Wahl shared Polaroids of Manz from the set of the film on Facebook.

Related

Related

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox
ad