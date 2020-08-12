Lulu Wang to Direct English-Language Remake of Kore-eda’s ‘Like Father, Like Son’

“The Farewell” filmmaker Lulu Wang has reportedly added another major product to her growing slate. Observer reports that Wang has been tapped to direct an English-language remake of the beloved Hirokazu Kore-eda film “Like Father, Like Son” for Focus Features. A source close to Focus confirms the news, and that it is currently in development at the studio. Playwright Sarah Ruhl has reportedly been attached to write the screenplay and Wang will produce alongside Josh McLaughlin under his Wink Productions banner.
Kore-eda’s 2013 feature debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won both the Jury Prize and the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury – Special Mention. Sundance Selects released the dramedy in the U.S., which examines two very different families who discover that their six-year-old sons were switched at birth. Kore-eda’s film starred Fukuyama Masaharu, Ono Machiko, Maki Yoko, and Lily Franky, and was produced by Kameyama Chihiro, Hatanaka Tatsuro, and Tom Yoda.
There’s no word on how, or even if, Wang’s film will further alter the story, which is ripe for all sorts of reimaginings and reinterpretations (perhaps set in the states? maybe featuring switched at birth daughters?). Still, it’s a strong fit for the rising star.
Observer notes that “an English-language remake of ‘Like Father, Like Son’ was previously set up at DreamWorks in 2014 with ‘American Pie’s Paul and Christopher Weitz set to direct. That project ultimately did not move forward.”
