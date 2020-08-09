Madonna and Diablo Cody Are Working on a Screenplay in Quarantine

Madonna shared the news of a secret new project on Instagram over the weekend.

When life gives you lemons, er, quarantine, it’s best to at least try and make lemonade. That’s what Madonna and Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody are currently up to, as the pop star revealed via Instagram on Saturday. The pair appear to be working on a musically centered screenplay, according to the black-and-white video posted on Madge’s account. “When you’re stuck in a house with multiple injuries, what do you do?” she wrote. “Write a screenplay with Diablo Cody about…” and then a bunch of emojis alluding to the script being film- and music-related. Watch the video below.

The screenplay may even be about Madonna herself, as she is seen in the video describing her inimitable and iconic Jean-Paul Gaultier “Blonde Ambition” satin cone-bra look from her 1990 tour. “The garters were over the suit bottoms, right?” Cody asks. “Yeah,” Madonna says. “Straight pin-striped pants sit beneath the corset; it’s cut high-waisted on the leg, the garters come down here, cone bra zipped up the front and then the double-breasted suit coat goes over it.”

Madonna has previously written a few screenplays in her day, including for 2011’s “W.E.,” which she also directed. The period romance starring Andrea Riseborough earned the writer/director a Best Original Song Academy Award nomination. Madonna also co-wrote and directed 2005’s “Filth and Wisdom.” She also had starring roles in films like “Evita,” “Dick Tracy,” “The Next Best Thing,” and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie’s misbegotten “Swept Away.”

Diablo Cody, meanwhile, won her Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for 2007’s “Juno,” directed by Jason Reitman, who also helmed her scripts for “Young Adult” and, most recently, “Tully.” Cody also wrote the films “Ricki and the Flash” and “Jennifer’s Body,” co-created the series “One Mississippi” with Tig Notaro, and created “United States of Tara” starring Toni Collette as a woman grappling with multiple personalities.

Here’s the video of Cody and Madonna discussing their mysterious new project.

