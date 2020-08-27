Nicole Byer Will Host All Five Nights of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards

The TV Academy also announced the presenters for its first virtual ceremonies, including Jeff Bridges, Desus & Mero, Rose Byrne, and Giancarlo Esposito.

As plans for the first-ever virtual Emmys continue to take shape, the Television Academy has announced Nicole Byer as the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards host.

Byer, already a nominee for Outstanding Host of a Reality or Competition Program — and the first Black woman ever nominated in the category — will guide viewers through five nights of Creative Arts ceremonies. Byer’s Netflix series “Nailed It!” will be competing for two awards, including Outstanding Competition Program.

As was previously announced, the Creative Arts Emmys will be spread over a week and lead up to the Primetime Emmy Awards. Virtual ceremonies will be held each night from Monday, September 14 through Thursday, September 17, before breaking on Friday ahead of the final Creative Arts event on Saturday and the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast on Sunday, September 20.

Weekday ceremonies will stream via Emmys.com, and the Saturday Creative Arts ceremony will be a two-hour broadcast on FXX. All five shows will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and begin at 8 p.m. ET. The Primetime Emmy Awards will air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET. Jimmy Kimmel is on board as host.

The Television Academy also announced the first slate of presenters for the 2020 Creative Arts ceremonies, including Jeff Bridges, Desus & Mero, Issa Rae, Rose Byrne, and Giancarlo Esposito.

A full list of presenters is below:

Monica Aldama (“Cheer”), Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), Rose Byrne (“Mrs. America”), Bobby Cannavale (“Homecoming”), Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”; “Disclosure”), Desus Nice & The Kid Mero (“Desus & Mero”), Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”; “Better Call Saul”), Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”), Chris Hardwick (“The Wall”; “The Talking Dead”), Jerry Harris (“Cheer”), Thomas Lennon (“Reno 911”), Daryl Mitchell (“NCIS: New Orleans”), Hilarie Burton Morgan (“Friday Night In With The Morgans”), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“Friday Night In With The Morgans”; “The Walking Dead”), Erin Moriarty (“The Boys”), Lamorne Morris (“Woke”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“Central Park”), Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”), Issa Rae (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”; “Insecure”), Monica Raymund (“Hightown”), Drew Scott (“Property Brothers: Forever Home”; “Brother vs. Brother”) and Wanda Sykes (“Crank Yankers”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

