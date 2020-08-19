‘On the Rocks’ First Trailer: Coppola, Murray, and Jones Serve Up a Fizzy Love Letter to New York

Dream team Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray reunite for the filmmaker's newest feature, and add Rashida Jones into their frisky comedy.

Dream team Sofia Coppola and her frequent muse Bill Murray are back at it, serving up a long-teased new feature that brings Rashida Jones and Marlon Wayans into their filmmaking fold, set against the backdrop of some wild nights in New York City. While Coppola and Murray last worked together on the 2015 Netflix special “A Very Murray Christmas,” the upcoming comedy-drama from A24 and Apple marks their first theatrical release together in the 17 years since “Lost in Translation,” which won Coppola the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and nabbed nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Murray.

The film follows “a young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband.” Billed as “a sparkling comic adventure across the city — drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another,” the film will see Coppola gamely tackling a “blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots.”

Per the film’s official synopsis: “Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she’s happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship.”

Earlier this year, Coppola spoke at length about the new film during a chat with 92Y, sharing, “It’s kind of the clash of how they look at relationships and also how your relationship with your parent affects your relationships in your life. … It’s the two of them as a father and daughter sort of on a little adventure to spy on her husband. It’s a lot of them talking about life and men and women over martinis in New York.”

“On the Rocks” was the first movie announced by A24 under its new partnership with Apple TV+. Coppola last worked with A24 during the release of “The Bling Ring.” While A24 and AppleTV+ have not yet announced their specific release plans, today’s trailer comes with a bit of tease: It will be available in theaters and on AppleTV+ this October. Firm dates on those rollouts are still to come.

Check out the film’s first trailer below.

