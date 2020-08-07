One Perfect Shot Twitter Account Inspires New HBO Max Series from Ava DuVernay

Each episode will find a director breaking down his or her best shot, plus discussing the best shots in film history.

Fans of the popular Twitter account @OnePerfectShot and its eponymous website are in for a treat, as HBO Max has announced a new “One Perfect Shot” documentary series from Ava DuVernay. The “Selma” and “When They See Us” director is set to narrate the series and executive produce it through her ARRAY Filmworks production company. Warner Horizon Unscripted Television is also producing, while One Perfect Shot and Film School Rejects owner Neil Miller is joining DuVernay and Lee Metzger as an executive producer.

HBO Max’s synopsis for “One Perfect Shot” states that “each episode arms one acclaimed director with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots. Using state of the art technology, the directors will literally enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking. Filmmakers will share their obstacles, challenges, lessons, and triumphs as they detail how they created their crowning cinematic achievements. Each helmer will also present one shot from an auteur who deeply influenced them, outlining the inspiration that catalyzed their own imagination.”

“I’ve long wanted to create a series about the art of directing,” DuVernay said in a statement. “To chronicle the craft of great filmmakers is a dream come true for me and all of us at ARRAY Filmworks. We’re thrilled that our partners at Warner Horizon Unscripted Television embraced this idea and look forward to fully geeking out over movies with our friends at HBO Max.”

Brooke Karzen, executive vice president of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, added, “As one of today’s most respected filmmakers, Ava is the perfect voice to narrate the journey through the immersive new technology created to showcase the most beloved films of all time.”

DuVernay has dominated the streaming space in recent years with her Emmy Award-winning Netflix limited series “When They See Us” and her Oscar-nominated Netflix documentary “13th.” Earlier this year, DuVernay announced she would continue her relationship with Netflix by producing a new series with former NFL athlete Colin Kaepernick based on his life. HBO Max did not announce a release date for “One Perfect Shot.”

