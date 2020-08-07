‘Pantheon’: AMC Announces Daniel Dae Kim, Full Cast for Its Primetime Animated Drama

Paul Dano and Katie Chang are among a variety of talents who will star in the upcoming AMC series.

AMC has announced the cast for “Pantheon,” the network’s upcoming animated drama.

The series is based on a collection of short stories from Ken Liu about Uploaded Intelligence — human consciousness uploaded to the Cloud. “Pantheon” is created and written by Craig Silverstein (“Turn,” “Nikita,” “Terra Nova”) with Liu serving as a consulting producer and Titmouse Inc., animation studio also attached. AMC, which produces through AMC Studios, has placed an initial order for two seasons of the speculative fiction series consisting of eight one-hour episodes each.

The cast of “Pantheon” will consist of Daniel Dae Kim, Katie Chang, Paul Dano, Rosemarie DeWitt, Aaron Eckhart, Taylor Schilling, Ron Livingston, Chris Diamantopoulos, Raza Jaffrey, and Scoot McNairy. Additional cast members include Anika Noni Rose, Grey Griffin, SungWon Cho, Kevin Durand, Samuel Roukin, and Krystina Alabado.

The show’s first season will center on Maddie (Chang), a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David (Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI,” but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.

“Ken’s engaging and thought-provoking short stories pave the way for a deeply gripping series, and I couldn’t ask for a greater group of talented voices to bring these complex characters to life,” Silverstein said in a statement.

DeWitt will voice Ellen, Maddie’s mother who attempts to connect with her detached daughter and soon discovers Maddie is communicating with someone on the web whom she believes may be impersonating her deceased husband. Dano will voice Caspian, a brilliant, teenaged computer scientist who comes to Maddie’s aid as they search for the truth. Eckhart will voice Cary, Caspian’s demanding father with rigid ways and Schilling will voice Renee, Caspian’s doting mother. Jaffrey will voice Chanda, a prized engineer who is considered a prophet in his field. Diamantopoulos joins as Pope; Rose as Nicole; Griffin as Samara; Livingston as Waxman; Cho as teacher; Durand as Anssi; McNairy as Cody; Roukin as Gabe; and Alabado as Hannah.

“Pantheon” is the network’s first animated drama series, and the first ever made for primetime broadcast. The upcoming animated drama series will join the ranks of a genre that’s been eagerly embraced so far, especially Amazon Prime’s critically hailed “Undone” (from Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg) and Netflix’s 2018 adaptation of “Watership Down.”

