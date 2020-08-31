Petitions Launch for Chadwick Boseman Memorial to Replace Confederate Statue in His Hometown

Residents of Anderson, South Carolina want to erect a memorial in tribute of the "Black Panther" icon.

Several petitions have launched in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death urging the late actor’s hometown of Anderson, South Carolina to replace a Confederate statue with a memorial in honor of the “Black Panther” icon (via The Hill). One of the petitions boasts nearly 10,000 signatures and counting. The Confederate statue in question was erected in Boseman’s hometown in 1902. The statue depicts a Confederate soldier and is located in front of a courthouse. The statue reads: “The world shall yet decide, in truth’s clear, far-off light, that the soldiers who wore the gray, and died with Lee, were in the right.”

“Mr. Boseman is without question an American treasure and his accolades go on and on,” the most-signed petition states. “It is only fitting that his work is honored in the same place that birthed him. As fellow citizens go about their day they should have a face that sees all people as equal. That sees all citizens regardless of outward appearance as a member of the Anderson community.”

The Confederate statue in Anderson, South Carolina, has been at the center of controversy since the murder of George Floyd in May. The statue was vandalized in June in protest against police brutality and racism. Speaking to The Anderson Independent-Mail following the statue’s vandalization, Anderson, South Carolina mayor Terence Roberts said the local government was brainstorming a solution about what to do with the Confederate statue. Per The Hill’s report: “Roberts noted in his comments to the outlet then that the monument could likely be subjected to the state’s Heritage Act. The measure reportedly prohibits the removal of Confederate monuments unless two-thirds of the state legislature votes to do so.”

Boseman passed away August 28 after a four-year battle against colon cancer. In addition to his role in “Black Panther,” Boseman was acclaimed for his performances as real-world figures Jackie Robinson (“42”), Thurgood Marshall (“Marshall”), and James Brown (“Get On Up”). Boseman most recently starred in Spike Lee’s Netflix war drama “Da 5 Bloods.” Netflix is also behind what is now Boseman’s final movie, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which is set for release later this year.

